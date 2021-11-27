Common Passwords In India

600 Vacancies, But Thousands Of Job Seekers
Not Defined By What I Wear: Khatija Rahman
Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate
Falling In Forbidden Love In India
What Is The Omicron Variant?
Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"
Lol this actually made ne laugh a lot. I didn't know this about Indians 🤣 and I am an Indian too. Who keeps iloveyou and 12345 as passwords 😂😂😂
❌ wrong Many boys use their 1st love name as password
My wifi password: apnebaapkobolwifilagane
what is your password 🤣
Privacy is a myth lol
whats your password?
My Password
[email protected]
Well! I use her name and roll no as my password in every accounts
How come you know about it.... it means our privacy is basically zero and our passwords are not safe ....wtf
Who is putting BigBasket as their password?
if the company has given a survey that means it knows their customers' pwds which is security breach ryt? you showed so many examples obviously one has to keep something that they can remember specially in this day when everything has an account. if they start having pwds like twf-&za# as their pwds then their technological life will crash for sure.
That is why we are still backward
🤣🤣🤣
☹️
Mine is diamond case
My password "a city name, an actor few numbers and pin code of a state "
Yaha bhi lord bobby
yours.. " iloveyouJayed' 🤣🤣
I have a unique password for WiFi
Nikal lav*e 🤣🤣
.. mone pore??
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
140 comments
Shriya P.7 hours
Lol this actually made ne laugh a lot. I didn't know this about Indians 🤣 and I am an Indian too. Who keeps iloveyou and 12345 as passwords 😂😂😂
चुन्नी ब.12 hours
❌ wrong Many boys use their 1st love name as password
Deepali P.12 hours
My wifi password: apnebaapkobolwifilagane
Aadil I.12 hours
what is your password 🤣
Mohammed N.14 hours
Privacy is a myth lol
Sharrafa B.15 hours
whats your password?
Mahend S.20 hours
My Password [email protected]
Abdali S.a day
Well! I use her name and roll no as my password in every accounts
Imran K.a day
How come you know about it.... it means our privacy is basically zero and our passwords are not safe ....wtf
Dhriti G.a day
Who is putting BigBasket as their password?
Ssabnamm I.a day
if the company has given a survey that means it knows their customers' pwds which is security breach ryt? you showed so many examples obviously one has to keep something that they can remember specially in this day when everything has an account. if they start having pwds like twf-&za# as their pwds then their technological life will crash for sure.
Basharat R.a day
That is why we are still backward
Tenz B.a day
🤣🤣🤣
Nayana B.a day
☹️
Adithya N.a day
Mine is diamond case
Nihar G.a day
My password "a city name, an actor few numbers and pin code of a state "
Chetan K.a day
Yaha bhi lord bobby
S M.2 days
yours.. " iloveyouJayed' 🤣🤣
Swapnil V.2 days
I have a unique password for WiFi Nikal lav*e 🤣🤣
Mousumi M.2 days
.. mone pore??