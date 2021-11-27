back

Common Passwords In India

And the most common password used in India is...********

27/11/2021 6:57 AM
  • 443.4K
  • 192

140 comments

  • Shriya P.
    7 hours

    Lol this actually made ne laugh a lot. I didn't know this about Indians 🤣 and I am an Indian too. Who keeps iloveyou and 12345 as passwords 😂😂😂

  • चुन्नी ब.
    12 hours

    ❌ wrong Many boys use their 1st love name as password

  • Deepali P.
    12 hours

    My wifi password: apnebaapkobolwifilagane

  • Aadil I.
    12 hours

    what is your password 🤣

  • Mohammed N.
    14 hours

    Privacy is a myth lol

  • Sharrafa B.
    15 hours

    whats your password?

  • Mahend S.
    20 hours

    My Password [email protected]

  • Abdali S.
    a day

    Well! I use her name and roll no as my password in every accounts

  • Imran K.
    a day

    How come you know about it.... it means our privacy is basically zero and our passwords are not safe ....wtf

  • Dhriti G.
    a day

    Who is putting BigBasket as their password?

  • Ssabnamm I.
    a day

    if the company has given a survey that means it knows their customers' pwds which is security breach ryt? you showed so many examples obviously one has to keep something that they can remember specially in this day when everything has an account. if they start having pwds like twf-&za# as their pwds then their technological life will crash for sure.

  • Basharat R.
    a day

    That is why we are still backward

  • Tenz B.
    a day

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Nayana B.
    a day

    ☹️

  • Adithya N.
    a day

    Mine is diamond case

  • Nihar G.
    a day

    My password "a city name, an actor few numbers and pin code of a state "

  • Chetan K.
    a day

    Yaha bhi lord bobby

  • S M.
    2 days

    yours.. " iloveyouJayed' 🤣🤣

  • Swapnil V.
    2 days

    I have a unique password for WiFi Nikal lav*e 🤣🤣

  • Mousumi M.
    2 days

    .. mone pore??

