back
Confused About Social Media Etiquette During A Pandemic?
Are you feeling guilty about posting a photo of your pet on social media during this difficult time? Should celebrities be called out for uploading pics of their exotic vacations? Brut spoke to ethicist Bruce Weinstein to find out...
05/05/2021 5:27 AM
- 269.8K
- 3K
- 131
- 3:51
This is an anti-rape device that bites back
- 2:41
Dear Prime Minister, End Female Circumcision In India
- 4:07
‘Clit’eracy, And Why Everyone Needs It
- 3:41
Watch This Family's Inspiring Journey With Autism
- 10:35
Usha Uthup’s Journey From Nightclub Singer To Legend
- 2:39
"Prepare For Covid Like You Would For An Earthquake"
112 comments
Vinay P.12 hours
Does anybody know of a single day on this planet when nobody anywhere was suffering? There is never going to be such a day so what’s the point in complaining about strangers to you who don’t share in your personal tragedy? 🌏
Aashish B.19 hours
So photos of vacation causes covid-19.. what the
Savv Y.2 days
Those who say here, it's ok for celebrities should or can post vaca posts, let me ask you...they are not common ppl but Celebrities because of common ppl like us. And if common man is dying, suffering, why should they post out showing off, oh look we are doing just fine..So, no that's wrong, it INSENSITIVE & UN ETHICAL. Shame on these Bwood...hate them already.
Sayak R.2 days
I am telling you all from the beginning that lets avoid these celebrities in real as well as reel life. The harsh truth is we dont have a concrete govt to take care of us, wont it be too silly to expect something good from these celebs??
Anderson D.2 days
These Bollywoodies are being shameless day by day,they don't care what's happening,it's not their fault it's we who have have given the benefit of comfort with luxury,with our hard earned money. They have crossed all the limits in the pandamic. They really don't care, stop spending on these maniacs 👍🙏
Mohammed S.2 days
Middle finger to all celebs posting pictures
Haokip L.2 days
At the end of the day we live in a society
Jason F.2 days
We don't need celebrities 🙏
Kasturi P.2 days
You can't force anyone to be unhappy, not to post their vacation photographs on social media, as if it gives them happiness, let them be. This does not go for only celebrities, but also for normal human beings, we all have right to be happy. To choose what we all want. Whether there is a pandemic or not, problems will always be there all around, if everybody keeps on mourning, who will leave this world happily after death? Please stop sharing negativity like this!!
Jüłíěť P.2 days
Most celebrities are insensitive and selfish. We need more celebrities like Sonu Sood.
Prayag S.3 days
These celebrities are mocking the poor dead
Sudhir K.3 days
Simply Insane
Archana P.3 days
Totally insensitive !! It is like losing a family member & mourning by going to see a movie.
Prafulla S.3 days
Pandemic is on since the beginning of 2020 and lot of people are facing hell of problems. It's advised not to travel unless there is emergency like situations. Thus posting Vacation's pics or videos in this time is not good for society. It will provoke others to travel which may be harmful or rather dangerous for them. I had to go on 2 vacations and 1 function in the beginning of this year but I cancelled all and also convinced my family and friends/ group to cancel. It's time to control.
Prafulla S.3 days
Pandemic is on since the beginning of 2020 and lot of people are facing hell of problems. It's advised not to travel unless there is emergency like situations. Thus posting Vacation's pics or videos in this time is not good for society. It will provoke others to travel which may be harmful or rather dangerous for them. I had to go on 2 vacations and 1 function in the beginning of this year but I cancelled all and also convinced my family and friends/ group to cancel. It's time to control.
Shivani K.3 days
Let's face it there's always gonna be a tragedy somewhere around the world all the time that doesn't mean people shouldn't celebrate or rejoice throughout their lives besides when normal people see celebration, food,pets and vacation pictures they feel happy because of the positivity but if u r so insecure that somebody else's happiness affects you then you need therapy and a life of your own perhaps.
Charlie C.3 days
Now, is this even an issue?
Shruti S.3 days
It’s the reality, people should boycott these celebrities, see what they are doing now and where you are.
Anirudh G.3 days
Post your vaccination photo, encourage others, instead of vacation photos.
Shakib A.3 days
नहीं सुधरेंगे यह लोग कोई मरे या जिए इनको क्या मतलब अपनी जिंदगी अच्छी चल रही है बस खाओ पियो मजा करो घूमो ऐश करो😡