Coronavirus: Eat It, To Beat It!
Cooking In Quarantine
Why Do We Always Have Room For Dessert?
Food For Thought
Tamil Couple's "Tiny" Project Will Make You Hungry
This Roti Dispenser Serves 2,000 People Every Day
The current situation is very critical for all of us but a responsible citizen and a student I can under the difficult of the pupils. I feel sad because everyone is suffering from all types of losses economical, social and mentally. But primarily our education system is completely shut down and most of the smell student watch Tv and phone and wasting time it can be better instead of watching useless videos they can learn some chapters. this is also a great time to learn new things. I have taken the small effort towards teaching online every day I will dedicate two to four hour every day towards the teaching of class 5th to 8th. Please share as you can so that everyone can be benefited.
Today's lectures will at 11 am for geography 8th class.
Download zoom app at meet me at 11 am.
Thank you.
Click https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78615384608?pwd=emhvVGg0QXBnMHU3T1laZnV2bDE4dz09 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Chole ke saath hi recipe flop ho gyi
Here are some more tips from a celebrity nutritionist, on how to eat well, and stay healthy during this lockdown:
3 comments
Shahrukh S.04/20/2020 02:21
The current situation is very critical for all of us but a responsible citizen and a student I can under the difficult of the pupils. I feel sad because everyone is suffering from all types of losses economical, social and mentally. But primarily our education system is completely shut down and most of the smell student watch Tv and phone and wasting time it can be better instead of watching useless videos they can learn some chapters. this is also a great time to learn new things. I have taken the small effort towards teaching online every day I will dedicate two to four hour every day towards the teaching of class 5th to 8th. Please share as you can so that everyone can be benefited. Today's lectures will at 11 am for geography 8th class. Download zoom app at meet me at 11 am. Thank you. Click https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78615384608?pwd=emhvVGg0QXBnMHU3T1laZnV2bDE4dz09 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Kp S.04/19/2020 07:02
Chole ke saath hi recipe flop ho gyi
Brut India04/17/2020 10:43
Here are some more tips from a celebrity nutritionist, on how to eat well, and stay healthy during this lockdown: