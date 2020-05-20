back

Cops Offer Shoes To Migrants Walking Home

This pair of tiny slippers crushed India’s heart.💔

05/20/2020 6:57 AM
  • 339.7k
  • 420

And even more

  1. 3:53

    Déconfinement : l'histoire de la photo des enfants isolés dans des carrés en récréation

  2. 3:02

    Connaissez-vous le #FlipTheSwitch challenge ?

  3. 4:24

    Derrière la vidéo d'un père et de sa fille, le quotidien des Syriens

  4. 2:47

    Incident entre Macron et les forces de sécurité israéliennes

  5. 4:07

    Trois moments qui ont changé la vie de Maxime Gasteuil

  6. 2:10

    #ThisIsQuitting : éloigner les jeunes de la e-cigarette

371 comments

  • অরিন্দম ন.
    10 hours

    Haan yeh sahi hain.migrant worker walking barefoot police gives them slippers shoes.fantastic.gov be like..bhai tum log khali paid hath rahe ho yeh lo jute pehenke hatho ab...1200,1300,1500 km jute pahenke hath lena..

  • Deepak M.
    11 hours

    Great sir

  • Rosalind R.
    11 hours

    Wonderful thought and action

  • Mura L.
    12 hours

    நன்றி🙏

  • Jayjit D.
    13 hours

    While we can say what was not done but some people actually did something

  • Moon A.
    13 hours

    So sweet 😪😪😪😪😪 very good deed👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

  • Hansa Y.
    15 hours

    Great job sirji

  • Krishnamurthy
    15 hours

    Thanks sir

  • Mahaboob K.
    15 hours

    💐💐💐👌👌👌💯

  • A. I.
    15 hours

    It's really good initiative

  • Sharon S.
    15 hours

    Who said cops are harsh...it is so beautiful to see such a kind gesture where India is helping each other in these uncertain times...only the government is failed to help the back bone (migrant workers) of the nation...yes it's ppl stood for their fellow citizens...

  • Raghunath J.
    16 hours

    These are the kind of people who should lead our country .. they are true Indians

  • Navneet H.
    17 hours

    So thoughtful. If every humanbeing start doing their bit. Then I am sure then entire nation's situtaion will surely change.

  • Ruksaar F.
    19 hours

    I appreciate for the good work but instead of offering them slippers y cant they arrange some bus to reach thier destination so that they can reach fast without any tension or problem

  • Kanchan N.
    21 hours

    V always say there's no God in our hard time...... actually these r the one....."God"

  • Ferry H.
    a day

    I love seeing this video...you all are good guys.

  • Os K.
    a day

    The Long March of India 2020.

  • Rupali B.
    a day

    Hats off to you salaam

  • Prafulla S.
    a day

    This is a state issue. Pl. Don't blame central government for everything.

  • Gopal D.
    a day

    Very nice and great work... I salute you all from my heart...