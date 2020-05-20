back
Cops Offer Shoes To Migrants Walking Home
This pair of tiny slippers crushed India’s heart.💔
05/20/2020 6:57 AM
- 339.7k
- 12.0k
- 420
And even more
- 3:53
Déconfinement : l'histoire de la photo des enfants isolés dans des carrés en récréation
- 3:02
Connaissez-vous le #FlipTheSwitch challenge ?
- 4:24
Derrière la vidéo d'un père et de sa fille, le quotidien des Syriens
- 2:47
Incident entre Macron et les forces de sécurité israéliennes
- 4:07
Trois moments qui ont changé la vie de Maxime Gasteuil
- 2:10
#ThisIsQuitting : éloigner les jeunes de la e-cigarette
371 comments
অরিন্দম ন.10 hours
Haan yeh sahi hain.migrant worker walking barefoot police gives them slippers shoes.fantastic.gov be like..bhai tum log khali paid hath rahe ho yeh lo jute pehenke hatho ab...1200,1300,1500 km jute pahenke hath lena..
Deepak M.11 hours
Great sir
Rosalind R.11 hours
Wonderful thought and action
Mura L.12 hours
நன்றி🙏
Jayjit D.13 hours
While we can say what was not done but some people actually did something
Moon A.13 hours
So sweet 😪😪😪😪😪 very good deed👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Hansa Y.15 hours
Great job sirji
Krishnamurthy15 hours
Thanks sir
Mahaboob K.15 hours
💐💐💐👌👌👌💯
A. I.15 hours
It's really good initiative
Sharon S.15 hours
Who said cops are harsh...it is so beautiful to see such a kind gesture where India is helping each other in these uncertain times...only the government is failed to help the back bone (migrant workers) of the nation...yes it's ppl stood for their fellow citizens...
Raghunath J.16 hours
These are the kind of people who should lead our country .. they are true Indians
Navneet H.17 hours
So thoughtful. If every humanbeing start doing their bit. Then I am sure then entire nation's situtaion will surely change.
Ruksaar F.19 hours
I appreciate for the good work but instead of offering them slippers y cant they arrange some bus to reach thier destination so that they can reach fast without any tension or problem
Kanchan N.21 hours
V always say there's no God in our hard time...... actually these r the one....."God"
Ferry H.a day
I love seeing this video...you all are good guys.
Os K.a day
The Long March of India 2020.
Rupali B.a day
Hats off to you salaam
Prafulla S.a day
This is a state issue. Pl. Don't blame central government for everything.
Gopal D.a day
Very nice and great work... I salute you all from my heart...