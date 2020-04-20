back
Cops Thrash Woman, Vandalise Vegetable Stall
The police were seizing vegetable carts in Mumbai. But this woman wouldn’t give in without a fight.
04/20/2020 2:57 PM
486 comments
Rafiq R.2 days
Modi's India
Ananth R.3 days
This is what China wanted. They succeed.
Javied A.04/30/2020 19:55
Discipline saved China. Indiscipline drowned Europe. Ignorance is killing America and religion will kill India.
Jony K.04/30/2020 11:03
Rich people travelled the world just because they dont know what to do with their money and got affected by covid-19 and now poor people are sufferring ...where is justice ..
Môhāmmād K.04/28/2020 02:03
The reality is Dande sirf gareebo ke liye hai... Mumbai has a lot of migrants and goverment is asking rent mat lena, Donation karo and all... Light Bill ka msg aa raha hai woh maaf inse nahi hoga, Water Bill ka msg aa raha hai online bharo kehke.. Hamare area koi khaana sirf unhi ko mil raha hai jiske paas Ration card hai... Migrants ka kya Crores of migrants are there in Mumbai SuraT Bangalore... locals khana baat rahe hai govt nahi.. Unplanned decision ka yahi nateeja hota hai... Yaha Madhya Pradesh ki sarkar bani aur waha Lockdown hua total lockdown.. Do not believe in govt they will make u fools.. Apna desh itna gareeb hogaya ki ab govt logo se paisa maang rahi hai... Faaltu cheezo main paisa kharch karne ki adat hai Govt ko... Pista toh gareeb hi hai.. Muslim ko hindu ke naam se darao and Hindu ko Muslim ke naam se and then rule the country... Farmers ki izzat hi nahi janab desh main... Khuda Bhagwan kare sab sahi ho jaaye Gareebo ko kamar tut gayi hai yeh Virus ke wajeh se
Nagra D.04/27/2020 09:19
Ufff shame on you Indian police...
Tamal B.04/27/2020 08:51
Gundagiri by police
Talin N.04/27/2020 06:38
😲
Subham S.04/27/2020 05:20
System is not working.. Center government need to take care its not only about a certain place its happening in all over India.. Respect to the officers who are doing their duty but they are also misusing their power.. With great power comes great responsibility.. So I request them to deal with an responsibility.. Because due to lock down each and every one is suffering and getting into depression and losing their mind so authorities need to look after such situation it's all about human behaviour. Citizens are getting frustrated and spelling all their frustration wen some one try to poke on them.. So I request authorities to look into this matter too.. It's not about religion or any community problem it due to lack of work people are getting mentally ill.. So people with great power request you to kindly not over react..
Shab K.04/26/2020 18:53
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=130389598599841&id=101631021475699
Basabdatta D.04/24/2020 18:17
It is her livelyhood ffs🤬
Singh S.04/24/2020 10:55
Cops are just doing their duty.... Lockdown hai.. time frame hai even for essential items
Navdeep S.04/24/2020 05:15
This is wrong
Mareta B.04/23/2020 23:01
What’s wrong with India police Are they nuts I guess in America is getting close to be like these poor countries
Tazeem A.04/23/2020 15:17
Good
Ananya P.04/23/2020 13:48
Know what you're supporting when you say that you applaud the government for "taking necessary measures" to keep "us" safe. To keep who safe? You and I, who're so detached from what's actually happening on the streets? And what "necessary measures, really? Brutality? Death? One has to be at a different level of being delusional to think that things are fine and "being taken care of". The next time you light a fucking candle to "fight darkness", remember the dark reality that these people's lives are. You're not "fighting darkness" by streaming Netflix on your phones and trying out trending recipes. You're fooling yourself.
Mayur I.04/23/2020 10:12
We should not harass people earning their humble livelihood with dignity, such regulations are anti poor.
Babli R.04/23/2020 07:45
glt baat h greeb auret h mt kro aisey
Tohid A.04/23/2020 05:51
Jo bhi huwa thele wale ladis ke sath galat huwa h
Ashish S.04/23/2020 03:57
अमीरो की गलती सजा गरीबों को अगर पहले ही एअरपोर्ट पे उन कोरोना बाधित पेशंट्स को चेक किया होता तो ये नौबत नही आती।