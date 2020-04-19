Coronavirus: Eat It, To Beat It!

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Coronavirus in India VS US
Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity
Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories
Don't underestimate it 😠
This is so sick to make food like this. Carona Virus is not a joke. People are dying by the thousands. And some dumb ass came up with this idea. Have you mo shame?
🧟♂️🤮
Yuk
Wtf
Some things should never be made a joke of, this thing has taken many lives and has shut down the world and has put fear in ppl's hearts, this is really insensitive and just plain ignorant....
NnnnnnnnnnnznnnnnNNnn
That’s true Bhuvana by looking this shape make sick 😷
Today's generation are masters doing such stupid things to get attractive
Why this people are going to become like Chinese cooks never use the food in a wrong depression respect the food with that virus people are dying
No thanks
Another level of fucking mind keep forward.end is nearer !
Original virus may pityon these fools
How stupid are people....
Shameless Chutiye saale...
So damn disgusting...people are starving ,many are dying and look at some shameless people baking corona cupcakes and making fries...shame of you!
No.. I do not know why people are doing such a horrible thing... Is this a creativity?? Stupidity... Inhumanity.. People are dying...
This is insane
khalo crona burger
Basically a bad idea to eat these virus look alike. But we'll executed by the chef . great creativity.
Not a good Idea....
It's an evil we want to stay away from....get rid of....and above all in food ...a big 'No No'
111 comments
Ajay D.04/26/2020 09:17
Don't underestimate it 😠
Bijali O.04/26/2020 03:43
This is so sick to make food like this. Carona Virus is not a joke. People are dying by the thousands. And some dumb ass came up with this idea. Have you mo shame?
Ruby D.04/23/2020 12:50
🧟♂️🤮
Shruti R.04/23/2020 12:18
Yuk
Sagar K.04/21/2020 05:53
Wtf
Karen N.04/20/2020 22:39
Some things should never be made a joke of, this thing has taken many lives and has shut down the world and has put fear in ppl's hearts, this is really insensitive and just plain ignorant....
Fasiha T.04/20/2020 22:11
NnnnnnnnnnnznnnnnNNnn
Vijaya H.04/20/2020 17:58
That’s true Bhuvana by looking this shape make sick 😷
Sultan A.04/20/2020 17:03
Today's generation are masters doing such stupid things to get attractive
Vinod K.04/20/2020 16:21
Why this people are going to become like Chinese cooks never use the food in a wrong depression respect the food with that virus people are dying
Shereen C.04/20/2020 12:10
No thanks
Stalingrad T.04/20/2020 10:59
Another level of fucking mind keep forward.end is nearer !
Zubaida A.04/20/2020 09:51
Original virus may pityon these fools
Nagra D.04/20/2020 08:44
How stupid are people.... Shameless Chutiye saale...
Monami B.04/20/2020 07:32
So damn disgusting...people are starving ,many are dying and look at some shameless people baking corona cupcakes and making fries...shame of you!
Rashmi A.04/20/2020 07:20
No.. I do not know why people are doing such a horrible thing... Is this a creativity?? Stupidity... Inhumanity.. People are dying...
Shikha J.04/20/2020 06:42
This is insane
HãRmãn M.04/20/2020 05:10
khalo crona burger
Ratan K.04/20/2020 04:55
Basically a bad idea to eat these virus look alike. But we'll executed by the chef . great creativity.
Surekha B.04/20/2020 01:44
Not a good Idea.... It's an evil we want to stay away from....get rid of....and above all in food ...a big 'No No'