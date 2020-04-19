back

Coronavirus: Eat It, To Beat It!

Food enthusiasts in India and other countries are creating dishes that resemble the novel coronavirus. Would you eat any of these?

04/19/2020 12:57 PM
  • 49.1k
  • 132

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 7:21

    UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus

  2. 4:10

    Coronavirus in India VS US

  3. 3:59

    Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview

  4. 3:11

    Japan's Second Wave Of Covid

  5. 1:17

    Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity

  6. 5:09

    Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories

111 comments

  • Ajay D.
    04/26/2020 09:17

    Don't underestimate it 😠

  • Bijali O.
    04/26/2020 03:43

    This is so sick to make food like this. Carona Virus is not a joke. People are dying by the thousands. And some dumb ass came up with this idea. Have you mo shame?

  • Ruby D.
    04/23/2020 12:50

    🧟‍♂️🤮

  • Shruti R.
    04/23/2020 12:18

    Yuk

  • Sagar K.
    04/21/2020 05:53

    Wtf

  • Karen N.
    04/20/2020 22:39

    Some things should never be made a joke of, this thing has taken many lives and has shut down the world and has put fear in ppl's hearts, this is really insensitive and just plain ignorant....

  • Fasiha T.
    04/20/2020 22:11

    NnnnnnnnnnnznnnnnNNnn

  • Vijaya H.
    04/20/2020 17:58

    That’s true Bhuvana by looking this shape make sick 😷

  • Sultan A.
    04/20/2020 17:03

    Today's generation are masters doing such stupid things to get attractive

  • Vinod K.
    04/20/2020 16:21

    Why this people are going to become like Chinese cooks never use the food in a wrong depression respect the food with that virus people are dying

  • Shereen C.
    04/20/2020 12:10

    No thanks

  • Stalingrad T.
    04/20/2020 10:59

    Another level of fucking mind keep forward.end is nearer !

  • Zubaida A.
    04/20/2020 09:51

    Original virus may pityon these fools

  • Nagra D.
    04/20/2020 08:44

    How stupid are people.... Shameless Chutiye saale...

  • Monami B.
    04/20/2020 07:32

    So damn disgusting...people are starving ,many are dying and look at some shameless people baking corona cupcakes and making fries...shame of you!

  • Rashmi A.
    04/20/2020 07:20

    No.. I do not know why people are doing such a horrible thing... Is this a creativity?? Stupidity... Inhumanity.. People are dying...

  • Shikha J.
    04/20/2020 06:42

    This is insane

  • HãRmãn M.
    04/20/2020 05:10

    khalo crona burger

  • Ratan K.
    04/20/2020 04:55

    Basically a bad idea to eat these virus look alike. But we'll executed by the chef . great creativity.

  • Surekha B.
    04/20/2020 01:44

    Not a good Idea.... It's an evil we want to stay away from....get rid of....and above all in food ...a big 'No No'