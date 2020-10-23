back
Couple Trolled for Intimate Post-Wedding Photoshoot
Hrushi Karthik and Lekshmi were excited about their post-wedding photoshoot. But they had no idea the moral police would ambush them. The couple from Kerala spoke to Brut about the trolls and the abusive comments they received on their photos.
Paladin U.a day
Those who wrote negitive comment and trolls , they did right thing bcz they cant post porn teasers bcz porn is banned in india
Mark K.2 days
Anil T.3 days
What the bloody message you want to convey to the common public by posting these kind of xxx nude videos and photos??? You wanna entertain the youths??? Was that your intention??? Because normally these kind of nude entertaining videos we could watch in movies only. Nowadays most of the people are simply trying to imitate and follow the bloody new gen foolish styles and cultures. No wonder if in the near future people shoot and publish the bedroom scenes as well and name it "Save The Moments"😉😏😏😏😏😏😏😏.
Jyoti R.4 days
Well said Ankur
Deepti B.4 days
Beautiful shoot..
Bhavisha T.4 days
It was their wish they did, super photoshoot
Dori D.4 days
I love it! Show your love! Sheesh, they are married so why not? I love, love. I have seen way worse from couples on social media and the photos are tasteful. I wish them a happy and passionate marriage.
Janet C.5 days
These are beautiful photos, not just from a photographer standpoint, but just gorgeous. They are tasteful and intimate. I love them. I'm glad they shared them.
Babita N.5 days
Awesome clicks... Really nice photography
Farria K.5 days
When someone is expressing love to each other in a loving and caring way we should be support them. Having a memorable experience like this is priceless and the love they share is a wonderful thing. Their family and friends should be happy to see the love they share for each other.
ইসহাক ভ.5 days
Beautiful may God keep you guys together
Toddy K.5 days
Great pictures, great memories...❤️ from Canada
Arthik K.5 days
btw ,they forgot to tag pic credits
Arthik K.5 days
I dont support them , pics are good but it shouldnt be on public domain .
Azeem M.5 days
Its your life. Dont worry about haters. The photos were intimate, naughty and cute. There was no vulgarity. Wish you both a long, healthy and happy married life, filled with love and affection towards each other
Christine L.5 days
Beautiful photos!! People are just jealous and have nothing better to do obviously. Love will conquer all.
Isshaela I.5 days
Happy and freeing. Beautiful to see this open expression of evident joy
Simone A.5 days
I‘m joining this discussion from Berlin after reading an article about this photoshoot on my BBC app. First of all I would like to say that I find the setting and choice of garments (comforters?) quite odd and certainly very inappropriate for wedding pictures. They were the couple‘s personal choice, for reasons I fail to understand. However, they do not deserve to be harassed because of this, and I was very sad to find out that they were subjected to verbal abuse by the general public. Yet what really shocked me as a westerner was the fact that some critics accused them of „aping the west“. There is nothing to ape, dear critics. Photos of people frolicking in tea fields wrapped in comforters may be a feature in a wacky art project, but I haven’t come across anyone who would ridicule the somber occasion of a wedding with such a show of suggested nudity. So Indian critics may well be advised to have a closer look at western culture before making inappropriate comparisons.
Emmy J.5 days
Ejjathy mairan alle 😂
Melanie P.5 days
Adorable photos when compared to a lot of the crud and gross selfies that a lot of people post now days. Two people, married, in love and excited about it. Hopefully these photos will be a happy reminder 10 years from now when they have lost their patience for each other. Or maybe they are truly compatible and that will never happen. 🤞