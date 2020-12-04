back

Covid-19: Actor Shikha Malhotra Resumes Nurse Duty

Actor Shikha Malhotra has gone back to being a nurse as Maharashtra faces a glut of coronavirus cases. Here’s why she finds the experience so fulfilling. 😇

04/12/2020 4:57 AM
  • 267.0k
  • 205

170 comments

  • Reeti C.
    2 days

    God bless 🙏

  • Raina K.
    2 days

    U r doing an awesome work... hats off to u dear

  • Kunal G.
    3 days

    Good job. More power to you

  • Gobinda B.
    5 days

    Great job. I am feel so proud mem

  • Hemali S.
    5 days

    Salute to her courage........

  • D V.
    6 days

    Proud of you mem

  • Dillen M.
    6 days

    HUGE RESPECT

  • Swetha. S.
    6 days

    https://youtu.be/TWS933Pk9ZY

  • Rahul G.
    04/29/2020 20:24

    We are proud of you .you are doing ur job as a responsible citizen of India.... Good work 👌👍

  • Rahul G.
    04/29/2020 20:21

    Good work,..

  • Nitu S.
    04/29/2020 19:15

    Proud of u Shikha malhotra

  • Jennifer P.
    04/29/2020 09:48

    Very proud of u. Good example to us.god bless you for ur amazing work

  • Zarin S.
    04/26/2020 02:31

    Great Devotion Dear,God Bless you🌺

  • Manoj K.
    04/24/2020 08:39

    God bless you all

  • Aparna R.
    04/24/2020 08:33

    Great dear. Keep up the good work😘😘

  • Maninder J.
    04/24/2020 04:57

    Good Decision...God bless you!

  • Louisa P.
    04/23/2020 19:05

    Hats off to you dear...God bless you and all the patients...all the best

  • Saswati D.
    04/23/2020 15:25

    So much respect n love for u . ❤️❤️❤️

  • Shagufta S.
    04/23/2020 14:47

    Commendable 👏🏻👍🏻😘

  • Ridhima G.
    04/22/2020 18:41

    Bravo!! Lady!! God bless you