back
Covid And Floods Together Sweep Bihar
People desperately swim to retrieve flood relief packages dropped from the sky in Bihar. With elections around the corner, the state is fighting on two fronts.
07/28/2020 4:27 AMupdated: 07/29/2020 8:22 AM
- 46.6k
- 958
- 17
- 2:22
Award-Winning Ferry Steers India Toward Solar Powered Future
- 3:00
Activist Saket Gokhale On Being A Target For Violent Threats
- 2:25
Agra Sikhs Recycle Old Turbans Into New Masks
- 1:55
Kerala Breathless After Covid Roller-Coaster
- 3:11
"Aren't Northeasterners a part of India?"
- 1:39
Bengaluru Building Breaks Down
17 comments
Daychie T.08/01/2020 09:44
PM cares
Konda M.07/29/2020 08:48
1.5 लाख करोड़ कहा गया
Achutanand C.07/29/2020 08:04
Guys talking about Assam not getting any support and Bihar being part of Mainland India. Please 'EAT SHIT' Both the states should get support from all of us.
Vineet C.07/29/2020 05:24
Rahat or bachav karya wahi chalega jaha Chunav Hai Assam Mai baad nhi aaya kuki waha Chunav nhi aaya
Preet D.07/29/2020 04:03
Really pathetic state of affair
Jimmy J.07/29/2020 03:59
Athma nirbhar means one has to look after himself. No help from govt
Viresh K.07/29/2020 03:39
Why they are throwing food don't they have sense
Sunil V.07/28/2020 19:28
Digital bihar
Sunil V.07/28/2020 19:28
Modi modi
Sunil V.07/28/2020 19:27
Only mandir no foof
Sourav M.07/28/2020 18:24
Very worst situation in Bihar and Assam
Jit K.07/28/2020 18:07
Is northeast (Assam) a part of India?
Kikon R.07/28/2020 17:55
Do remember Assam also being a part of India
Sayan S.07/28/2020 16:56
Would love to see such actions in assam
Arjun K.07/28/2020 16:50
लोगों की बेवकूफी है भाई कन्हैया कुमार जैसे पढ़े लिखे और समझदार इंसान को सता में नहीं आने देते और अभी जो सरकार है वो एंजॉय कर रहे हैं सब गरीब इंसान बिचारे अपने ही देश में मझबूर है
Mang T.07/28/2020 16:49
Yes according to the mainland India media person Bihar is the worst flood hit,but the reality is Assam is the worst hit which no media will not cover because it is in northeast india.
Nick N.07/28/2020 16:41
Wb the Assam flood situation