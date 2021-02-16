back

Covid In India: Where Are We Now?

Is the coronavirus pandemic finally slowing down in India?

16/02/2021 6:56 PMupdated: 16/02/2021 6:58 PM
8 comments

  • G V.
    9 hours

    Even an immune person may be infected in crowds. Social distancing is the main factor that is protecting our country. If every citizen is aware of this corona can be curbed permanently.

  • Justindhas
    11 hours

    God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen

  • Jaikala G.
    12 hours

    Continually maintain safety measures....social distancing,maintain hygiene regularly...take care n be careful always

  • Jaikala G.
    12 hours

    What about new strain?

  • Alpesh H.
    15 hours

    Short answer : yes.

  • Tucky T.
    19 hours

    An election can really increase the cases as we saw in USA and Kerala.

  • Ramit K.
    20 hours

    Those who were praising new Zealand model just because it has Leftist govt Are doubting india's successful handling of covid . India's only failure is leftist Kerala model. Which is the national shame

  • Brut India
    20 hours

    Here is what the WHO said about herd immunity: https://indianexpress.com/article/world/un-covid-19-herd-immunity-unlikely-in-2021-despite-vaccines-who-7142641/

