Cow Dung Diyas For The Festive Season

This Diwali, at a store near you - diyas made of cow dung. Would you try them?

25/10/2020 5:27 AM
289 comments

  • Saylee G.
    19 hours

    Grt

  • Anita S.
    2 days

    nice

  • Charu K.
    2 days

    How to buy?

  • Namitha N.
    3 days

    What about their hygiene? During pandemic age where we use hand sanitizers, you are asking them to play with cowdung. How justified is it?

  • Jismy V.
    3 days

    Isn't cow dung a cheap fuel? So don't they catch fire when the flame wick runs out??

  • Kanupriya A.
    3 days

    Much Respect to this idea owner and for artists 👍

  • Monika A.
    3 days

    Bhot bdiya dil khush ho gya is news se such m 😍🙏

  • Shaifali M.
    4 days

    Isn't cow dung flammable itself... Just curious to know how it works

  • Satish D.
    4 days

    इन दियों को मध्यप्रदेश के मार्केट तक पहुचाये हम हिन्दू धर्मावलंबी इन्हें प्रत्येक त्योहार मैं उपयोग करेंगे

  • Anjali D.
    5 days

    Pp

  • Anjali D.
    5 days

    How to order

  • Rashmi N.
    5 days

    Incredible.... how can we buy them???

  • Rahat B.
    5 days

    Contact number

  • Pooja V.
    5 days

    Where i get it

  • Priya K.
    5 days

    Very good jai go mata jai kirshn gopala jai Bharat mata

  • Neetu R.
    5 days

    Great efforts....🙏🏼

  • Rohini B.
    6 days

    मी अस ऐकल आहे की जेव्हा वाईट गोष्टी घडतात तेव्हा शेणाचा दिवा लावला जातो.

  • Priya G.
    6 days

    From where we can buy them..how to order online

  • Savitri P.
    6 days

    Very good work.superb mem sabhi Garmin mahila ko kam mil gya.or sabhi progress kare.

  • Debjani B.
    6 days

    Received this msg from a friend. Am going to order. Mumbaikars please try ordering and helping. True Atmanirbhar Initiative. Hand made panchgavya *DIYA* for Diwali .Set of 25 Desi cow dung diya + 5 plates + 25 round cotton vaat/baati.- Rs.150/- 100% natural eco friendly,bio degradable diyas made with panchgavya (Desi cow dung,cow mutra,milk,curd,ghee) and aromatic herbs. It is chemical free, contains no charcoal and has no carbon footprint. These diya purify air,releases positive energy & oxygen when burnt. It removes negativity and drives away mosquito/bacteria. Ashes can be used for plants manure/fertilizer. Use tin plate/bowl below the diya while burning. Purchase on line at : https://popshop.co.in/infoq/bgV6 @175/- free shipping . Please forward / share with friends and relatives for eco friendly Diwali celebration and to support gaushala.

