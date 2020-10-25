back
Cow Dung Diyas For The Festive Season
This Diwali, at a store near you - diyas made of cow dung. Would you try them?
25/10/2020 5:27 AM
- 218.3K
- 8.5K
- 302
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
289 comments
Saylee G.19 hours
Grt
Anita S.2 days
nice
Charu K.2 days
How to buy?
Namitha N.3 days
What about their hygiene? During pandemic age where we use hand sanitizers, you are asking them to play with cowdung. How justified is it?
Jismy V.3 days
Isn't cow dung a cheap fuel? So don't they catch fire when the flame wick runs out??
Kanupriya A.3 days
Much Respect to this idea owner and for artists 👍
Monika A.3 days
Bhot bdiya dil khush ho gya is news se such m 😍🙏
Shaifali M.4 days
Isn't cow dung flammable itself... Just curious to know how it works
Satish D.4 days
इन दियों को मध्यप्रदेश के मार्केट तक पहुचाये हम हिन्दू धर्मावलंबी इन्हें प्रत्येक त्योहार मैं उपयोग करेंगे
Anjali D.5 days
Pp
Anjali D.5 days
How to order
Rashmi N.5 days
Incredible.... how can we buy them???
Rahat B.5 days
Contact number
Pooja V.5 days
Where i get it
Priya K.5 days
Very good jai go mata jai kirshn gopala jai Bharat mata
Neetu R.5 days
Great efforts....🙏🏼
Rohini B.6 days
मी अस ऐकल आहे की जेव्हा वाईट गोष्टी घडतात तेव्हा शेणाचा दिवा लावला जातो.
Priya G.6 days
From where we can buy them..how to order online
Savitri P.6 days
Very good work.superb mem sabhi Garmin mahila ko kam mil gya.or sabhi progress kare.
Debjani B.6 days
Received this msg from a friend. Am going to order. Mumbaikars please try ordering and helping. True Atmanirbhar Initiative. Hand made panchgavya *DIYA* for Diwali .Set of 25 Desi cow dung diya + 5 plates + 25 round cotton vaat/baati.- Rs.150/- 100% natural eco friendly,bio degradable diyas made with panchgavya (Desi cow dung,cow mutra,milk,curd,ghee) and aromatic herbs. It is chemical free, contains no charcoal and has no carbon footprint. These diya purify air,releases positive energy & oxygen when burnt. It removes negativity and drives away mosquito/bacteria. Ashes can be used for plants manure/fertilizer. Use tin plate/bowl below the diya while burning. Purchase on line at : https://popshop.co.in/infoq/bgV6 @175/- free shipping . Please forward / share with friends and relatives for eco friendly Diwali celebration and to support gaushala.