back

Cow Dung Vs. Corona? Seriously?

Doctors say neither cow urine nor cow dung can help counter Covid-19. But the believers couldn’t care less.

12/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 185.3K
  • 743

578 comments

  • Krishanthan P.
    an hour

    When I see this I feel very proud 🥲

  • Amit S.
    2 hours

    send them to the mental hospital...

  • Rahil A.
    3 hours

    Duniya banane wale ,kaahe ko duniya banai,. Kya tere mann m samai🙏🙏🤔😆😆

  • Ïï ß.
    3 hours

    Are they serious ??? I can't even understand how can they worship an animal

  • Ama L.
    3 hours

    For better outcomes and to boost your immune system don't just scatter the excreta of a cow on the body, EAT IT AS WELL😏. By BLIND BHAKT

  • Shirajul L.
    3 hours

    Abhi medicine ka jarurat Nahi gobar medicine use

  • Vinod S.
    4 hours

    Kuch bhi

  • Farhat M.
    4 hours

    Murkhogulo morte chai morte din. Bokachoda andhobhaktoder kono buddhyi nei.

  • Rakesh K.
    5 hours

    Very nice

  • Bharani G.
    5 hours

    That is BJP bhakths they don’t care 🤷‍♂️ I am surprised if they were drinks the cow 🐄 urine why can’t they eat cow dung ? They this Covid-19 will run 🏃‍♀️ back to China and will never come back ! May be Modi ji and Amithsha has to tell them to eat cow dung to prevent COVID-19 😂

  • Robinson S.
    5 hours

    This is a result of constant brainwashing of gullible people by people in power to keep vote bank intact.

  • Esther C.
    6 hours

    This is rediculous.

  • Chandan R.
    6 hours

    ye kya chutiyapaa chal raha hai bhai

  • Hare O.
    6 hours

    the whole of the International media covered this (even though such foolery was done by just a couple of dumbfucks), and it was pretty embarrassing and shameful infact, for an average Indian.

  • Gracy .
    6 hours

    Welcome to incredible 🇮🇳😂😂😂

  • Venkat P.
    7 hours

    From the experiments conducted it was concluded that the various extracts of cow dung possessed partial antimicrobial property against human pathogens. The cow dung from various cow had antimicrobial property against klebsiella pneumonia. Besides the Indian cow dung extracts possess superior antimicrobial activity than other cow dung and that shown antimicrobial property against all the test microorganisms. Since cow dung and buffalo dung are abundant in nature, cost effective and easy to be processed, they are a promising solution for a variety of health problems in the near future. The medicinal properties of these cow dung and buffalo dung can be exploited to formulate drugs for several diseases caused by antibiotic resistant pathogenic microorganisms......theory called the "hygiene hypothesis," which is built on the idea that hyper-clean modern life - think antibacterial soap, ubiquitous hand sanitizer and scrubbed-clean homes and workplaces - has led to an increase in autoimmune and allergic diseases.....cows make a very unusual kind of antibody different from anything scientists have ever seen before, and their antibodies are diversified by a surprising mechanism...Good hygiene is important, but from the perspective of our immune systems, a sanitized environment robs our immune systems of the opportunity to be educated by microbes. Too clean is not necessarily a good thing." Study's co-lead author Zhongtang Yu, professor of microbiology, Ohio State's Department of Animal Sciences and member of the university's Food Innovation Center.... Getting up close - and a little dirty - with farm animals just might help us fend off illness, say researchers who've further demonstrated the benefits of early exposure to a wide variety of environmental bacteria. Scientists from The Ohio State University found that bacteria and other microbes from rural Amish babies was far more diverse - in a beneficial way - than what was found in urban babies' intestines. And, in a first-of-its-kind experiment, they found evidence of how a healthier gut microbiome might lead to more robust development of the respiratory immune system. The study was published this month in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

  • Ali S.
    7 hours

    Carry on u ppl deserve this. Fool

  • Rahil B.
    8 hours

    Aor ye Israel ke sath khare hai 😂😂😂😂

  • Vikas S.
    9 hours

    COW DUNG IS A CARRIER OF FOOT AND MOUTH DISEASE... LEKIN JIN CHUTIYO K DIMAAG M GOBAR BHARA HO THEY R IMMUNE TO IT😂😂😂😂😂

  • मुकुल व.
    9 hours

    Inhi GobarBhakts ka bhagwan hai Modi

