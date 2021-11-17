back
Cricketer Rafiq Opens About Racism In Yorkshire
"You lot sit over there, near the toilets." Former England cricketer Azeem Rafiq told British lawmakers how he lost his career to racism. TW: Distressing comments and racial slurs.
17/11/2021 4:05 PMupdated: 17/11/2021 4:06 PM
Tomek S.3 hours
He was treated bad by his club, but even though he came back there in 2016 🤔 Who ever heard about Jussie Smollett, or Sean Sammit? Think about it.
Pankaj C.13 hours
Sad that is so selective. Not one post on Hindus being killed in Bangladesh. Or Hindu Boy gang raped in Pakistan. These cases are the definition of racism as well .
Riju D.a day
Just another Tuesday in England. Shameful.
Satyam Y.2 days
English people when in group can really be irritating. You saw how they treated Shilpa Shetty in the Big Brother house. Everytime they do it and then feel guilty and become apologetic.
Krishna Y.2 days
What was Pujara called
Syed Y.2 days
Actor actor
Eamonn D.2 days
Spent 6 years working for an Employer and his family that screwed my mind up. Azeem spends 6 unhappy years being bullied at Yorkshire. Why didn't he just move to another county? 🤔🤔🤔
அருண் க.2 days
English cricketers always licked black cock they're so much love black Cock head
Daya B.2 days
What would you like tell about the creepy messages to the teenager on flight? Or You only respect only your family's dignity? You are such a big racist among all
Deegha G.3 days
Well as how I see it this is not racism.. this is people calling there team mates with nick names.. OMG i feel like this guy has never went to school 😵💫😵💫😵💫… Bro racism is not this.. racism is you been pulled over and shot dead for nothing.. When a color man calls names on colored man that is act of friendship .. when a white man calls names on a color man its racism.. this is a joke man.. these kind of things brings down the bar for real racist acts.🤦🏾♂️
Souvik S.3 days
Yeh vas expected he is nothing but imposter... just victim card. Now he apologizing for his racist comments
Raj P.3 days
I just came up to this right now. Did you ever know this? This is heartbreaking.
Keith B.3 days
Azeem anti Semitic texts about the jewish faith is not racist though 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 hmmmmmm
A R.3 days
🇵🇰🇵🇰
Viral D.4 days
The British have perfected the Art of Racism!! After all they practiced it for hundreds of years across the globe and profited from it.England is what it is today because of their stealing looting plundering under the disguise of the colonial empire.All those Atrocities committed for centuries...who has held them accountable??Sorry but if you think you are racists ...you have lots of catching up to do!!
M M.4 days
It takes a lot of courage to speak up against system wide racism. Much credit to Azeem, because of his bravery he will save future generations from dealing with the same kind of racism.
Alfan L.4 days
Cant Say Much .....Best Wishes For Your Future Brother......May Allah Give You Immense Strength To Live A Good Life Ahead Words Wont Be Enough To Even Feel It Wat You Have Gone Through🙌🙌
Chris H.4 days
But isn’t azeem rafiq a racist asking for a friend
Anitha D.4 days
Pathetic ! Racism is criminal
Vaibhav V.4 days
Bloody Nazi England!!!