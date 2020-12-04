back
Cyrus and Adar Poonwalla, India’s Vaccine Giants
Stud farms to sturdy vaccines, the story of Pune’s Poonawallas, the owners of Serum Institute and manufactures of the Oxford vaccine in India…
04/12/2020 1:27 PM
46 comments
Rangaswami K.12/12/2020 02:41
I like the institute and their service to Humanity is aprecia ted
Anand K.11/12/2020 17:04
Superb Anand Kochhar from Atlantic
Syed N.09/12/2020 14:50
We are amazed with what he already knew... with that he meant to say that he knew nothing...😅😅😅
Keval P.09/12/2020 07:29
❤️
Nalin G.08/12/2020 00:26
So why uk not have it ?
Prakash S.07/12/2020 15:01
Proud to be Associated with the organisation in past.
Sagar K.06/12/2020 17:15
Best company in the world
Bijay K.06/12/2020 14:19
Proud of u poonawala
Pravin D.06/12/2020 11:01
All by stealing from Haffkine Institute.
Manas R.06/12/2020 10:15
Is it possible for perfect vaccine of covid19 for human as it rna viruses changing is modus operendi, I have a dout.if anybody clear me with scientific resion. I shall be highly appreciated the 🙏
Shaguftha S.06/12/2020 07:37
Kudos...
Shilpa C.06/12/2020 06:42
Salute to the serum institude
Talha H.06/12/2020 06:25
https://youtu.be/kVRi0R3ilt0
Kerrilee L.06/12/2020 02:25
Population reduction Through Eugenics Death Shots aka Big Pharmakia has Snake Symbolism on their Logo AS A WARNING TO HUMANITY.. Research before Blindly Trusting Big Pharmakias Toxic Poison.. Please.. Am Praying for Heaven's True God to Bind Up and Expose All Evil Sent Against Us Here Always, Take Care n QUESTION WHY HEAVY METALS IN VACCINES GO INTO BRAIN THROUGH BLOODSTREAM GIVING YOUR CHILD AND YOU PERMANENT BRAIN DAMAGE FROM TOXIC CHEMICAL GARBAGE.. AGENDA 21 AND AGENDA 2030.. LOOK IT UP..
Reagan K.06/12/2020 01:14
Modi know everything
Pradeep N.06/12/2020 01:08
https://youtu.be/If6DxbBr6_s
Purvi R.05/12/2020 18:04
Gates met poonawallas when he visited india. What a scam!
Mubin K.05/12/2020 14:32
Taking tech from Russia and now time to take credit. Lol
Sreeji S.05/12/2020 12:15
🥶
Irfan M.05/12/2020 11:23
Vaccine fail