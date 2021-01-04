back
Cyrus and Adar Poonwalla, India’s Vaccine Giants
No one cared about Serum Institute. Especially in India, its founder Cyrus Poonawalla used to say. Along came a pandemic, and now…
04/01/2021 12:18 PM
- 375.5K
- 4.9K
- 71
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
45 comments
AK S.3 days
Lab rats chosen by west
Sharon K.6 days
Actually these two of them deserve bharathratna
Pratap S.08/01/2021 05:01
But he not supporting India made vaccine cause business interest..
Dayanand B.07/01/2021 07:41
All the best serum
Milind G.07/01/2021 05:23
The knowledge/ignorance in the comments section is just mind blowing...
Neelie B.07/01/2021 01:24
My my the person who predicted the pandemic has already invested way beyond- the most profitable person in this pandemic bill gates- sales of pcs - everyone working from home- Microsoft team meetings- now vaccines
Jai R.06/01/2021 17:03
Superb. All credit should be given to the company. Bravo keep up the great work
Rheema B.06/01/2021 12:58
This is a one of a kind good info by Brut, thank you for this!! And yes, I like the sarcastic use of the word "socialist economy", "red Tapism"😀
Ananth R.06/01/2021 00:41
India a socialist country? It's secular.
Sameera C.06/01/2021 00:40
When the power goes to the undeserved and the deserved goes unnoticed.. sad state indeed!
Tharanath A.05/01/2021 23:47
Our Indians
Jack A.05/01/2021 23:32
India’s 2 vaccines one is made from cow piss and second one from cow shit
Abhinav K.05/01/2021 22:30
see this
Tarun G.05/01/2021 20:01
There was a time when people like him could openly criticise the government without fear of reprisals
Samar B.05/01/2021 17:48
But fekuji has ambani and adaani why should they look at you and have you made any contribution towards PM cares fund 🤔🤔🤔
Subhash T.05/01/2021 17:26
this is a great achievement !!
Bilal F.05/01/2021 17:19
see this
Adesh S.05/01/2021 11:45
Ishaan Shah
Karn S.05/01/2021 06:55
India - a socialist country? 😂
Shahrukh W.05/01/2021 06:36
after looking at your garage i don’t think you have sacrificed profits 😂