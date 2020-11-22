back

Dad Builds Miniature Classic Car For Daughter

His six-year-old daughter wanted to drive a mini toy car. So Javed Sheikh made one for her… in just 4 months.

22/11/2020 4:27 PM
  • 195.4K
  • 79

And even more

  1. 3:45

    Huevos falsos para luchar contra la caza furtiva en Costa Rica

  2. 1:54

    Este fotógrafo nos muestra la magia de CDMX

  3. 1:59

    Esta familia construyó su casa alrededor de un árbol 😲

  4. 3:46

    Roki, el robot que permite a disapacitados volver a caminar

  5. 3:10

    8chan: La plataforma abierta que se convirtió en foro extremista

  6. 3:06

    Encontrando un hogar para los perros callejeros de México

64 comments

  • Arogya P.
    20 hours

    Father will give anything for beloved princess

  • Mouhsin H.
    a day

    Good Interfaith marriage 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Jigisha P.
    a day

    Do market it. Tie up with some good company. That would be truly made in India, for toy industry.

  • Mohammed M.
    2 days

    Can anyone share contact details

  • Mohammed M.
    2 days

    Sir i need 2 cars can i get in next 4 month

  • Farahnaz B.
    2 days

    Excellent

  • Aditya B.
    2 days

    Well I begged for four months to get a cycle.....so ya she's lucky

  • Pooja G.
    2 days

    Luckly girl.

  • Shahnawaz A.
    2 days

    I would like intrested to purchase one...!!!if possible..!

  • Nisha J.
    2 days

    We need some more crazzy fathers to make India a self dependent country👍👍

  • Rishabh J.
    2 days

    His business will shoot up after this.Excellent job👌

  • Sameena H.
    2 days

    It’s so beautiful

  • Allwyn A.
    2 days

    in saw these kids driving it in pune 🤗

  • Abdul K.
    3 days

    link to their page and address

  • Shakil B.
    3 days

    asr

  • Rohit K.
    3 days

    Yeah He will get an amazing response for this product 💯💯

  • Ruchira V.
    3 days

    Hats off to the amazing dad!

  • Rani V.
    3 days

    Great job

  • Ghulam J.
    4 days

    Ķontakt nombar do

  • Muhammed I.
    4 days

    Bhakhts will call it toy jihad

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.