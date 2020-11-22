back
Dad Builds Miniature Classic Car For Daughter
His six-year-old daughter wanted to drive a mini toy car. So Javed Sheikh made one for her… in just 4 months.
22/11/2020 4:27 PM
64 comments
Arogya P.20 hours
Father will give anything for beloved princess
Mouhsin H.a day
Good Interfaith marriage 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Jigisha P.a day
Do market it. Tie up with some good company. That would be truly made in India, for toy industry.
Mohammed M.2 days
Can anyone share contact details
Mohammed M.2 days
Sir i need 2 cars can i get in next 4 month
Farahnaz B.2 days
Excellent
Aditya B.2 days
Well I begged for four months to get a cycle.....so ya she's lucky
Pooja G.2 days
Luckly girl.
Shahnawaz A.2 days
I would like intrested to purchase one...!!!if possible..!
Nisha J.2 days
We need some more crazzy fathers to make India a self dependent country👍👍
Rishabh J.2 days
His business will shoot up after this.Excellent job👌
Sameena H.2 days
It’s so beautiful
Allwyn A.2 days
in saw these kids driving it in pune 🤗
Abdul K.3 days
link to their page and address
Shakil B.3 days
asr
Rohit K.3 days
Yeah He will get an amazing response for this product 💯💯
Ruchira V.3 days
Hats off to the amazing dad!
Rani V.3 days
Great job
Ghulam J.4 days
Ķontakt nombar do
Muhammed I.4 days
Bhakhts will call it toy jihad