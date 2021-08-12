back

Deepak Punia's Journey To Tokyo

He might have missed the Olympics bronze by a whisker, but here's why you should watch out for this young wrestler.

09/08/2021 9:47 AMupdated: 09/08/2021 9:48 AM
  • 26.7K
  • 11

7 comments

  • Dharmender P.
    12/08/2021 03:50

    Poonia the great

  • Prabjot K.
    10/08/2021 11:49

    So proud

  • Swadha D.
    10/08/2021 10:44

    Congrats

  • Judith D.
    10/08/2021 06:11

    Congratulations Punia. Well done All the best for the future.

  • Brut India
    09/08/2021 11:51

    Here's a look at Indian athletes who didn't win a medal but won hearts instead: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/trends/sports-trends/india-at-olympics-aditi-ashok-womens-hockey-deepak-punia-kamalpreet-kaur-saurabh-chaudhary-7295101.html

  • Geeta R.
    09/08/2021 11:06

    He has made his father’s dream come true n the nation proud of him .

  • Saroj D.
    09/08/2021 10:32

    Good luck for the future