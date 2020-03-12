back

Delhi Doctor Answers Coronavirus FAQs

What do you do if you feel you may have contracted coronavirus? Ganga Ram Hospital’s Dr. Atul Gogia has the answers. 🥼

03/12/2020 3:43 PMupdated: 03/12/2020 3:46 PM
  • 56.3k
  • 16

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 2:54

    Delhi Doctor Answers Coronavirus FAQs

  2. 5:21

    What Happens When You're Quarantined?

  3. 2:55

    TBT: the 2003 SARS outbreak

  4. 1:36

    A Chant, A Song, An Effigy: It’s India Vs. Coronavirus

  5. 2:08

    PM's Handy Recap On COVID 19

  6. 1:11

    Washing The Coronavirus Off Your Hands

6 comments

  • Priyanka G.
    2 days

    Thank you for such useful advise

  • Lola J.
    3 days

    stay safe guys.

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Maintaining good hygiene is one of the most recommended ways to avoid contracting the virus. Here's the right way to wash your hands:

  • Mohd. Z.
    4 days

    Very helpful and authenticated advisory

  • Rick S.
    5 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=899325053874353&id=460149164458613

  • Nupur G.
    5 days

    Wat to do if these tests are not available in our city how to get tested or inform