Delhi Hopes This Machine Will Solve Its Water Crisis
This glass is filled with water from a polluted drain in Delhi. But you can drink it. 😨😨
11/18/2019 1:15 PM
54 comments
Sam W.2 days
Yo they're making them drink their own pee in an updated version F
भानुरंजन प.3 days
वाह भाईय
Bangari M.3 days
Save Nature, it will save us
Mihir R.4 days
https://youtu.be/lTstU3jPV2w
Adnan A.4 days
This will be of no use and the same situation will prevails if the people of India after all these fuss didn't realise the importance of saving water. I have seen in many places where water shortage problem is happening, the people their still don't care about water loss. I see water flowing and flowing. The people are equally responsible as the government of various states that they are not able to install taps or any proper method of supplying water.
Manoj C.6 days
this is a great work I am also want to engage with you
Kabita K.6 days
Good job sir
Demian A.7 days
Instead of searching for 100 ways to fix the shit they spilled, why don't they find a way to stop spilling this shit. You don't have to deal with dirty water if you stop littering it.
Suranjoy M.12/11/2019 16:28
At least try to clean that river before ur project
Subhamoy S.12/11/2019 12:28
Name of the music please...
Khansuang W.12/10/2019 22:45
see it here
Saurabh B.12/09/2019 10:25
Bhai log aab toh pani ki value samjho
Anirban D.12/08/2019 14:28
good initiative
P L.12/08/2019 10:36
Wav !!!
Protap D.12/07/2019 17:22
idea is good but worried about quality regulations of water
Nazrul S.12/06/2019 19:06
Kolkata mei hai sayad
Srinivas P.12/06/2019 16:17
Nice innovation but what about all river and canals of delhi they getting poluted by day to day SAVE JAMUNA RIVER
Sanip M.12/05/2019 14:26
Just keep d river clean but No we want innovation modern world has killed every natural thing Air ..water soil.. etc Humans CUP is never gets full alwys.empty
Sanip M.12/05/2019 14:25
ವಿಠ್ಠಲ ಬ.12/05/2019 14:20
But it only coast at 2.5 lack not 10 lack