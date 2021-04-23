back
Delhi Hospital Chief Breaks Down Over Oxygen Shortage
“Patient will die!” The chief of Delhi's Shanti Mukand Hospital broke down on camera as he desperately appealed for more oxygen supplies to save people's lives.
23/04/2021 4:27 PM
- 257.6K
- 4K
- 184
165 comments
Michael M.an hour
This man a doctor broke down because he couldn’t save lives because of insufficient oxygen but the prime minister is unmoved,last year we saw Brazil president was crying he could not stop the deaths of people
Kim L.an hour
🙏❤
Leonora B.2 hours
my God have mercy on us🙏🙏🙏
Preecha S.3 hours
The President should intervene and bring in the Army
Zou V.6 hours
God please safe my country India Amen
Vinod K.6 hours
I believe whatever the media shows😂😂
George O.6 hours
This is all because of elections the Govt must resign. Declare EMERGENCY DISSOLVED PARLIAMENT. STOP ALL NEWS CHANNELS
Damodar S.6 hours
Stop blaming each other..just pray at the moment
Ujjwal C.10 hours
Hope Delhi will vote for a better party this time, instead of voting for kangla party. Choose your representative wisely
Nita P.10 hours
You should have thought of this before you were sleeping for 1 year.
Gaurav J.15 hours
Banao or mandir statue 3000 crore statue ke lie soche samje bina kharch die serum institute ne jab 3000 crore mange vaccine banane ke lie to 1 mahine bad approval dia kabi modi ke garwalo ki oxygen ki wajay se maut ho to usse samaj aae
Rohit A.18 hours
हे ईश्वर,या अल्लाह, हमको इस संकट से बचाओ 🙏जो भी जीवन के इस संकट ग्रस्त दौर से गुजर रहे हैं उनकी मदद कर 🙏
Anindya C.a day
नाटक बंद कर
Doctor-sukh K.a day
Praying for INDIA 🙏🙏🙏
Leo S.a day
People already gone to.bathe at kumb mela. So no need to worry.
G B.a day
. , , , , , This is high time country is suffering from sad pandemic and these shitty so called celebs neta and businesses man are busy promoting movies and taking vacation in maldives and Switzerland and doing politics on oxygen and vaccine...such a shame..it's high time😤😤we all should stop following and Admiring being getting fooled all the time by all these stupid fake insanly rich money hungry 🤑🤑media news celebrity heroes actress of Bollywood and party's politicians illiterate representatives who don't care for its people... If we all really care for our beloved 🇮🇳👑 ⚖⚔India ⚔⚖👑🇮🇳 and if we all really want to retain its glory and justice to poors🛐🛐⚖⛏⚔
Awadhoot S.a day
Kejriwal ke samne jaa ke boliye as sabhi states ki health budget state govt. declare karte hai to isme modi ka kya role.Bahi state aapka cm aap ka health minister aap ka health budget bhi aap ka to phir modi kaha se aa gaya iss mudde me.
Sawadee S.a day
A good government will foresee the outcome of today. As the population is huge and lots of citizens from outskirts are innocent and ignorant besides being poor... Part of the blame goes to the rich politicians and government..
Balu G.a day
Nice message
Chanthu S.2 days
Hi India, before having ambition to settle down on the moon or Mars, please make sure that your own people on the earth right here have sufficient food to eat and better medical facilities for their treatment. Please don't be rush.