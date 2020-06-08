back

Delhi Man Served Lizard In Restaurant Sambar

Three friends at a popular South Indian eatery in Delhi found an extra topping in their sambar. They filed a police case. Find out why… 🤢

08/06/2020 6:57 AM
  • 143.2k
  • 221

126 comments

  • Sandeep K.
    9 hours

    Chinese Sambar enjoy 😜😜😜😜😛😛😝😝🤣🤣😂😂😋😋😋

  • Shivang P.
    10 hours

    Chinese restaurant hoga

  • Shubham G.
    12 hours

    U did a great job to make a police case

  • Avinash M.
    a day

    Sarvana bhavan 🤢🤢🤕

  • Wicknarajah P.
    a day

    Wait a minute did that fell in if did you implant it. I cannot trust the Indians. Never.

  • Wicknarajah P.
    a day

    Very nice, there is reason why I really love the Indian standards of food hygeine and there general sense of awareness, you just cannot match it with any other nation. It is very unique.

  • Amit K.
    a day

    In US FDA will shutdown that restaurant and send the owner to jail for negligence. In India ahhh there are too many people so sir chalta hai

  • अर्पित ग.
    a day

    Wow ! It’s horrendous.

  • Jatin S.
    a day

    I will never go to Saravana Bhavan again. It was my favourite restaurant to have South Indian Food .

  • Sajid Q.
    2 days

    😳

  • Ateeqa Y.
    2 days

    🤪🤕 i won🥳

  • Vaibhav G.
    2 days

    ab to bhul kar bhi nhi jaana dubara

  • Avinash B.
    2 days

    Owner of this outlet in Jail for murder .. wt else you were expecting

  • Paras D.
    2 days

    The worst feeling is you only realise that after eating half of your plate .🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Vishu G.
    2 days

    ...

  • Varsha G.
    2 days

    Omg sarwana bhavan....wht the hell. .you guys ....not expecting this from you.....your food is tasty but it's so expensive than other places and it's so sad that after paying so much this is the experience.....it's disappointing...

  • Prateek S.
    2 days

    ye restaurant jana phechana nhi lag raha hai ?

  • Dhruv B.
    3 days

    Sarvana bhavan

  • Rashmi M.
    3 days

    your fav dish🤪

  • Alex C.
    3 days

    Shit fam...Guy was about to be Lizard-Man!!

