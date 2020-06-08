back
Delhi Man Served Lizard In Restaurant Sambar
Three friends at a popular South Indian eatery in Delhi found an extra topping in their sambar. They filed a police case. Find out why… 🤢
08/06/2020 6:57 AM
- 143.2k
- 452
- 221
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
126 comments
Sandeep K.9 hours
Chinese Sambar enjoy 😜😜😜😜😛😛😝😝🤣🤣😂😂😋😋😋
Shivang P.10 hours
Chinese restaurant hoga
Shubham G.12 hours
U did a great job to make a police case
Avinash M.a day
Sarvana bhavan 🤢🤢🤕
Wicknarajah P.a day
Wait a minute did that fell in if did you implant it. I cannot trust the Indians. Never.
Wicknarajah P.a day
Very nice, there is reason why I really love the Indian standards of food hygeine and there general sense of awareness, you just cannot match it with any other nation. It is very unique.
Amit K.a day
In US FDA will shutdown that restaurant and send the owner to jail for negligence. In India ahhh there are too many people so sir chalta hai
अर्पित ग.a day
Wow ! It’s horrendous.
Jatin S.a day
I will never go to Saravana Bhavan again. It was my favourite restaurant to have South Indian Food .
Sajid Q.2 days
😳
Ateeqa Y.2 days
🤪🤕 i won🥳
Vaibhav G.2 days
ab to bhul kar bhi nhi jaana dubara
Avinash B.2 days
Owner of this outlet in Jail for murder .. wt else you were expecting
Paras D.2 days
The worst feeling is you only realise that after eating half of your plate .🤮🤮🤮🤮
Vishu G.2 days
...
Varsha G.2 days
Omg sarwana bhavan....wht the hell. .you guys ....not expecting this from you.....your food is tasty but it's so expensive than other places and it's so sad that after paying so much this is the experience.....it's disappointing...
Prateek S.2 days
ye restaurant jana phechana nhi lag raha hai ?
Dhruv B.3 days
Sarvana bhavan
Rashmi M.3 days
your fav dish🤪
Alex C.3 days
Shit fam...Guy was about to be Lizard-Man!!