Delhi Police Answers Hospital Distress Call
With only an hour left for oxygen cylinders to run out, Delhi police sprung into action to help this hospital.
20/04/2021 4:27 PMupdated: 21/04/2021 9:41 AM
76 comments
Meghraj C.3 hours
https://youtu.be/PR-dajKmTYo
Brind R.4 hours
Well done you Delhi police officers !! Hats off to you....in this moment of pandemic, you have been called beyond duty...and responded positively.thank you for your service. God protects you and your family..Regards...
Thupten H.5 hours
Amidst the chaos and bad news all the time, it’s beautiful to see good things happening too. Hats off to the Delhi Police
Leslie F.7 hours
Godi media is all chuppah!! No noise!! Shame on the corporates who are sponsoring these POISONOUS TV channels and taking out advertisements . We must boycott these corporates ans stop buying their products!!
Ravi T.8 hours
The central govt has exported more than any other year 4℅. This much health emergency in INDIA. This MODI and govt exports medicine oxygen beds etc to other countries. People died with all these not available at time. This guys want make money instead of helping india citizens MODIJI you will face a consequences in coming days. It's even good you to put in jail. You giving crores to pharmacitical industries to vaccine. One of the CEO has taken crores worth property and he is asking govt to give crores for vaccine. And today central govt 150 for states 400 price for vaccine. Use modi helping fund for that there are crores left. U will be the most disaster PM for india TWO DECADES
Saad S.9 hours
Now a mantri will decide whether a patient needs oxygen not doctors
Babita Y.10 hours
Akhir kaam to police n fauji hi aatey hai
Ganapati B.11 hours
So treating Doctors need to take advice from the union minister and other BJP leaders before applying oxygen to patients about whether it is a fit case or not !!
Trupti S.13 hours
👏clap
Tanweer A.13 hours
What a wonderful government we have got? This gentleman who is imparting knowledge on oxygen is minister of railways though!
Rehan S.14 hours
Those who give citizenship to Hindus of Pakistan, are not able to even give oxygen to Hindus of India.
Jasrani J.15 hours
Vaccine are not working.they are useless.people who are vaccinated are getting covid.why so?
Javeriah A.15 hours
Second wave of covid has hit our country really badly...n on top of it this was not anticipated..no prep.. vaccine were exported...only God can help us now
Omar R.18 hours
le super power
Hemanth E.18 hours
Where are the so called RSS volunteers ? Shouldn't they be at the forefront here burning their energy to help Indians here? They should be all over this emergency situation isnt it?
Ban L.18 hours
What's else to expect ?!?When the country is run by the person who loots the poor bank accounts n take donations to be used where no one knows
Sourav C.19 hours
These central ministers have become so shameless and arrogant that they are denigrating the professionals now to hide their inefficiency.
Avtar S.20 hours
Jesi in politicians ki niaat hai koi kam thik nhi hota india mai
Vishal S.20 hours
Atmanirbhar bharat
Denis J.21 hours
Cut more Tree's 😐