Delhi’s Covid-19 Cemetery Keeper

100rupess for putting love at risk seriously it's not joke.thonk he deny for burry.
Y 100 rupees.its ridiculous.
PPE kit dene chahiye inhe bhi
I wish no harm should come to him from doing this job. May Allah protect him Ameen
Salute
Please God help this man 🙏🙏
Respect sir...
Great Work with humanity 👍🙏🏻🌺
₹100 per grave is just next to insanity when no one else is willing to help bury the bodies of the dead covid 19 patients. Its just heart breaking....
You are doing a great job
Only 100 bucks!😳 shameful , they are doing the most difficult job . Srsly so shameful.. hats off to them .
Salute to you brother.... that you are doing so hard working... with some one life putting in risk... may God bless you so much...
God bless u
🎩🎩🎩🎩🎩offf🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Allah apa ko salmath rakhai..
God bless him and protect him from such disease. He have a great heart.
So little amount of wages f a big risk. 💔
True bhai...humans can die but not humanity.
Feka to ja nahi sakta insan hai touching line God bless you
Bless him.I hope God will lool after u.They should give u a Full PPE equipment tbh
253 comments
