back

Delhi’s Covid-19 Cemetery Keeper

The ghost of Covid-19 made this Delhi gravedigger send his children away.

05/16/2020 12:57 PM
  • 292.8k
  • 284

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 6:01

    Five Ways Covid-19 Has Changed The World

  2. 1:55

    Delhi’s Covid-19 Cemetery Keeper

  3. 1:31

    Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Coronavirus Support

  4. 5:45

    How The Covid-19 Crisis Unfolded in India

  5. 1:33

    India Sends Aid To Ocean Nations

  6. 1:17

    Distillery Takes A Shot At Hand Sanitisers

253 comments

  • Neha S.
    12 hours

    100rupess for putting love at risk seriously it's not joke.thonk he deny for burry.

  • Neha S.
    12 hours

    Y 100 rupees.its ridiculous.

  • Suman T.
    15 hours

    PPE kit dene chahiye inhe bhi

  • Shaik S.
    a day

    I wish no harm should come to him from doing this job. May Allah protect him Ameen

  • B S.
    a day

    Salute

  • Love Q.
    a day

    Please God help this man 🙏🙏

  • Rohan N.
    2 days

    Respect sir...

  • Zarin S.
    2 days

    Great Work with humanity 👍🙏🏻🌺

  • Bahun S.
    3 days

    ₹100 per grave is just next to insanity when no one else is willing to help bury the bodies of the dead covid 19 patients. Its just heart breaking....

  • Renu B.
    4 days

    You are doing a great job

  • Sudeep D.
    4 days

    Only 100 bucks!😳 shameful , they are doing the most difficult job . Srsly so shameful.. hats off to them .

  • Emenkati J.
    4 days

    Salute to you brother.... that you are doing so hard working... with some one life putting in risk... may God bless you so much...

  • Jenny D.
    5 days

    God bless u

  • Lokesh A.
    5 days

    🎩🎩🎩🎩🎩offf🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Waseem J.
    6 days

    Allah apa ko salmath rakhai..

  • Alisha L.
    6 days

    God bless him and protect him from such disease. He have a great heart.

  • Shireen S.
    6 days

    So little amount of wages f a big risk. 💔

  • Mohana V.
    6 days

    True bhai...humans can die but not humanity.

  • Deepti C.
    6 days

    Feka to ja nahi sakta insan hai touching line God bless you

  • Anila M.
    6 days

    Bless him.I hope God will lool after u.They should give u a Full PPE equipment tbh