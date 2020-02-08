back
Delhi Waste-Pickers Knee Deep in Covid Trash
With bare hands and battered feet, Delhi’s waste pickers are sifting through tonnes of hazardous Covid biomedical waste.
07/28/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 07/28/2020 8:13 AM
- 123.6k
- 1.1k
- 92
- 2:22
73 comments
Watracha M.6 days
perhaps India want to challenge USA to be world no. 1 infected country... to make India great for the first time....!!!
Xavier X.7 days
This country is finished completely....India is finished.... It's gone from terrible to worse... Day by Day ...
Anneke D.08/02/2020 23:34
Pfffff i don't get this it's horrible
Singh S.08/02/2020 15:31
any reply
Reena J.08/02/2020 06:37
Realy sad to knw abt tis workers are suffering🙄🙄🙄🙄
Afshan H.08/01/2020 19:20
400-600 Rupees is how much?
Vijay R.08/01/2020 18:30
People may find me wrong but most of them are illegally taking refuge in India ( rohingya), it's a dump yard and by nature it's dangerous hence no step can be taken to prevent these,think logically. Government's only fault is its clearly not burning medical waste..that can be complained to court using PIL
MunakalaGanapathi08/01/2020 03:46
😭😭😭
Anuja P.07/31/2020 21:15
What the hell..... is this how we the people are planning to fight off this pandemic... bullshit... thats literally "bhagwan bharose hai sab log.."
Lakshya C.07/31/2020 16:43
Where is gautam gambhir??
Misbah S.07/30/2020 20:59
Yeh dekho..this is the actual face of India..please do not proud of on Rafale jets just shame on this..
Neal M.07/30/2020 19:39
What the municipal is doing the court are sleeping when they are wake.
Dimple M.07/30/2020 11:57
The waste should be gotten rid of by the hospital, not sent to dumps in the first place.
Kumar J.07/30/2020 06:40
hospital waste need to be destroyed in some other modern ways ...they are not decreasing the problems instead increasing it more
Gaurav D.07/29/2020 22:01
Shameful that hospitals are themselves so negligent about proper treatment of bio hazardous waste.
Raju C.07/29/2020 21:33
Indians take care of Caste god
Saraswathy K.07/29/2020 14:10
Terrible So sad the hospitals have no social responsibility
Sajid P.07/29/2020 12:41
Our kitna vikas chahiye
कुनाल स.07/29/2020 09:23
Bjp ke pass shi department hai madarchod department
Shahid M.07/29/2020 05:28
Madari modi to blame for bringing India in this condition, hatao budhay ko cnile