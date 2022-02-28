back
Dermatologist vs. skincare influencers
Vitamin C? Retinol? Jade rollers? 🤔 You might want to listen to this dermatologist before picking up a trending skincare solution. 👀
28/02/2022 1:57 PM
- 114.8K
- 870
- 36
17 comments
Zoubeir X.7 hours
ne te laiss pas avoir 😂 fais attention!
Nirmala C.7 hours
Guys have good skin because they don’t apply anything on face. My hubby uses only coconut oil on face n his skin shines like anything so now after 25 years of marriage I too started using only virgin coconut oil wch is truly amazing and affordable. I apply n massage it twice a day n my skin is flawless. I’m glad I’m not going after so called media whose job is to confuse n create market for big companies
Nikita J.13 hours
Use what suits your skin...if there is any doubt or confusion, consult a doctor as they know best. The only thing I use is moisturizer and nothing else. 2 years after I stopped using foundation or any makeup for skin, my skin has become way better. But like how the saying goes, each to its own. Take care and hydrate!!
Tumseela A.13 hours
Can u suggest something for even skin tone especially chin area
Penima M.18 hours
Sneha T.a day
Dioxin R.a day
Varun S.a day
Zarin S.a day
Julid P.2 days
Brut India2 days
Arslan F.2 days
ಕವಿತ ರ.2 days
Jaya G.2 days
Amardeep K.2 days
Salim M.2 days
Salim M.2 days
