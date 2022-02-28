back

Dermatologist vs. skincare influencers

Vitamin C? Retinol? Jade rollers? 🤔 You might want to listen to this dermatologist before picking up a trending skincare solution. 👀

17 comments

  • Zoubeir X.
    7 hours

    ne te laiss pas avoir 😂 fais attention!

  • Nirmala C.
    7 hours

    Guys have good skin because they don’t apply anything on face. My hubby uses only coconut oil on face n his skin shines like anything so now after 25 years of marriage I too started using only virgin coconut oil wch is truly amazing and affordable. I apply n massage it twice a day n my skin is flawless. I’m glad I’m not going after so called media whose job is to confuse n create market for big companies

  • Nikita J.
    13 hours

    Use what suits your skin...if there is any doubt or confusion, consult a doctor as they know best. The only thing I use is moisturizer and nothing else. 2 years after I stopped using foundation or any makeup for skin, my skin has become way better. But like how the saying goes, each to its own. Take care and hydrate!!

  • Tumseela A.
    13 hours

    Can u suggest something for even skin tone especially chin area

  • Penima M.
    18 hours

  • Sneha T.
    a day

  • Dioxin R.
    a day

  • Varun S.
    a day

  • Zarin S.
    a day

  • Julid P.
    2 days

  • Brut India
    2 days

    This is what actress Sara Ali Khan had to say on skin colour:

  • Arslan F.
    2 days

    I have better skin than this doctor and i am just using a soap

  • ಕವಿತ ರ.
    2 days

    Anyway now she has stopped looking at mirror 😎🤦‍♀️

  • Jaya G.
    2 days

  • Amardeep K.
    2 days

  • Salim M.
    2 days

  • Salim M.
    2 days

