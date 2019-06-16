back

Did Tendulkar Play For Pakistan?

Fierce rivals India and Pakistan will face off at the World Cup today. But did you know some cricketers have played for both countries? 😮

06/16/2019 3:04 AM
Sports

62 comments

  • Farooq K.
    07/21/2019 08:03

    Yeah but now it seems funny that it was ok in those days

  • Ahmad F.
    07/17/2019 17:59

    1st one was a lie

  • रजत त.
    07/17/2019 13:17

    This page never show about msd...

  • Souvik K.
    07/17/2019 08:50

    dekh eta

  • Rakesh K.
    07/16/2019 05:45

    😍😍😍

  • Adithya M.
    07/15/2019 19:24

    Did you know this??😱

  • Akshay K.
    07/14/2019 13:18

    I didn't know that 🙄

  • Ngawang L.
    07/11/2019 11:16

    meanwhile, Modi and his bhakts are succeeding in diverting attention from the real issue by playing card of religion and creating more animosity between Hindu/ muslim when there is nothing to win with hatred.

  • Ahamed A.
    07/11/2019 08:11

    জিবনের বড়ো হার হল ভুল সিদ্ধান্ত নেয়া

  • H P.
    07/11/2019 06:53

    Hey brut u r compromosing with your standard be ware of that

  • Nabeel T.
    07/11/2019 03:13

    Dedicated to childish indian and pakistani cricket fans

  • Ravi R.
    07/09/2019 16:01

    Mil mila kr hindustan Pakistan ka baap hai

  • Sudarshan K.
    07/08/2019 16:27

    God 😇🙏👼of cricket.

  • Abdul F.
    07/06/2019 16:17

    Pakistan is not separate from India

  • Ali M.
    07/05/2019 19:35

    In the end we fight on whether India won or Pakistan won. Ill tell you this guys, the British won!

  • Javeede A.
    07/05/2019 15:13

    Ok

  • Rakesh K.
    07/05/2019 03:39

    Ye cricketer apne liye khela desh ke liye nahi

  • Vivek K.
    07/03/2019 15:17

    If they have played before partition, how it can be Pakistan, did not understand the logic

  • Siddhant I.
    07/03/2019 13:10

    No doubt he was great player..bt he had always played for him self....

  • K.rama S.
    07/03/2019 12:02

    ,any Video Footage of Sachin Fielding for Pakistan