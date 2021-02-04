back
Diggy Raja Vs. Maharaja Scindia In Parliament
Rajya Sabha roared in laughter when former colleagues Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijay Singh addressed the session one after another. This was Scindia’s first speech in Parliament since his switch to the BJP.
04/02/2021 4:30 PM
- 307.2K
- 4.5K
- 129
101 comments
Sachin A.11 hours
Why everyone calls him Maharaj.We live in Democratic country.He is also an ordinary citizen like us
Syed M.3 days
Iam seeing pain in Scindia eyes. He was saying something which congress has trained. He is congress product
Syed M.3 days
Great to see both friends on oppsite sides.
Sandesh P.4 days
🙏
Sagar N.6 days
Where is Varun Gandhi
Amod D.6 days
Chundia
Joel G.6 days
Maharaja!?
Saber S.09/02/2021 20:40
Shameless scindia
Prasada R.09/02/2021 14:02
Scindia is a sold out politician, how did he gets sleep after selling him out right to fascist regime. Respect doesn't come just because some one born in a Royal Family, Respect comes for personality.
Adil K.09/02/2021 13:14
ना थके हैं पैर कभी न कभी हिम्मत हारी है। सिंध्या नाम मेरा काम सिर्फ धोका व ग़द्दारी है
Ridom H.08/02/2021 06:47
worst minister Scindia i have ever seen in my life
Abhishek M.07/02/2021 21:27
आप जिस पार्टी में हो “आगे भी जिस पार्टी में रहें” मेरा आशीर्वाद हमेशा आपके साथ रहेगा!
DrShashank M.07/02/2021 16:56
their ancestors were traitors and thats why they are comfortably holding seats in the parliament
Peria S.07/02/2021 14:57
- do not shame the past royalties of MP because you are an expert 'rapist and digger and looter' of nation's wealth!
Shubham R.07/02/2021 13:39
💞💕healthy politics
Pabitra L.07/02/2021 08:04
Maharaja a good person in wrong place. Its a quite wrong decision to subside in your once saffron party we hope in near future you will back to your home party
Rajesh K.07/02/2021 06:23
String reveals! We already Covered visit of George Soros and his soft corner for Imran Khan and Anti India funding of NGO's in India that were shut by Modi...Ever since they are making / funding one or the Other issue/ sect to create Chaos in India. No Wonder the added chinese funding connect where lots of big wig Anti Indian foundations have invested their money into...the Arab Spring like Situation was being planned since 2014 itself but Modi's popularity and win came in the way or else they would have been successful breaking India like they did to USSR.... Connect the dots...
G G.07/02/2021 04:14
All MP are Dishonest
Rishi R.07/02/2021 04:02
PM cares fund ka use to bata do kam se kam ,kaha lag raha hai 🤔?
Emil V.06/02/2021 20:23
Maha raja ? Why pepper need to call him like that in the era of our democratic country ..