back
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Farmers’ Protest
“It's a big deal. These stories will be told in the future.” Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers at the protest near New Delhi's Singhu border and commended their resolve.
07/12/2020 2:57 PM
- 145.8K
- 6.3K
- 154
138 comments
Harshet S.10/12/2020 18:43
भेड़ को वहम हो गया कि गडरिया उसकी ऊन से मुनाफा कमा अमीर हो रहा है सो बदला लेने के लिए क़साई के संग चली गई. -किसान आंदोलन-
Atul M.10/12/2020 18:36
❤
Priyangbada B.10/12/2020 07:17
❤️
Krishnamurthy K.10/12/2020 03:01
Wish he also joins the year long current Farmers agitation in Amaravathi of Andhra Pradesh state where 36000 acres of their fertile agrl land was taken away by state govt from them in the name of building up a new capital for the newly formed state n now the Govt in power refuses to construct the capital use these lands give promised compensation to them. Having given all their lands now they r desperate not being able to get back their lands nor get state capital in their area. Why no farmer from this area shows solidarity to those farmers in distress.
Padmalochan P.10/12/2020 00:30
Always violent ,reasonless destructive , hypocratic opposition with hand full of miscreants may invvite military or dictatorship as the only possible alternative. .
Mukund S.09/12/2020 14:08
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1279745785719335&id=744694945891091&fs=1&focus_composer=0
Atul G.09/12/2020 12:24
Has he read the bills
Nikul C.09/12/2020 11:51
Watch this link below for more clarification on Farmer's bill.... https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158903992101950&id=827851949
Biswajit R.09/12/2020 11:47
Ask him about the law, he will not be able to utter any word.
Rajeev R.09/12/2020 09:42
Ye kb kisan bn gya😂 , comedy logo kliye abhi koi bill nhi aya hx isliye ise tension lne ki jrurat nhi🤣
ARqam M.09/12/2020 05:08
Don't know how much India People will suffer by the hands of Terrorist Modi. Hoping to normalise situation in India . India must give rights to farmers. Whether they must give rights to Sikh brothers or i am afraid Khalistan would be formed. But no matter what we are with our Sikh brothers.
Janas K.08/12/2020 23:18
میں بطور پاکستانی اپنے بھارتی سکھ بھا ئیوں کے ساتھ ہوں کے انہوں نے مودی کی فاشسٹ حکومت اور ہندوتوا نظریے کو چیلنج کیا ہے اور مودی فاشسٹ حکومت تمام اقلیتوں پہ جو ظلم ڈھا رہی ہے اس کی بھر پور مذمت کرتا ہوں اور عالم اقوام کی توجہ اس گھمبیر مسئلے کی طرف دلاتا ہوں. تمام پاکستانی بھائیوں سے التماس ہے کہ اس پیغام کو اپنی اپنی وال سے شیئر کر کے اس ظلم کو روکنے میں اپنا حصہ ڈالیں تاکہ مودی کی فاشسٹ حکومت کو نکیل ڈالی جا سکے.
Raheel M.08/12/2020 22:38
Sikhs heroes standing with their own people and Muslim heroes holed up .
Aaditya A.08/12/2020 20:50
Ehsaan kar diya hindi mai bolkar... Khali.......
Farhan A.08/12/2020 19:48
❤️✌️
Karthik S.08/12/2020 19:00
https://theprint.in/opinion/how-bihar-recorded-growth-but-punjab-lagged-behind-and-why-farm-reforms-are-important/562619/?fbclid=IwAR2BNn1FBR4AppItWGIn_BRNaxuk2ahBPo87-ri6EONXCY3poauaL3uAz9M
GaganPreet S.08/12/2020 18:23
ih governmnt nahi gunde aa sb de sb hun india ch gundaraj te taanashah raaj aa gya h te democracy khtm ho gyi h koi differ nahi h indian governmnt te uhna british loka vich jo aj to bot saal pahla indian people nu kha rhe c hun apni country de loka nu pakistan ya china to khtra nahi khtra ihna kutteya to hi h jihna da patta 2 businesmen de hath vich aa
Devarsh K.08/12/2020 15:35
these are not the real farmers he is supporting ,he doesnt understand , he will come to know eventually that he was supporting wrong people ,
RJ F.08/12/2020 15:28
Gr8
Ajaz A.08/12/2020 15:13
😄 😄 😄 👌 😝