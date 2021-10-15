back
Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram Live Woes
Diljit Dosanjh was happily doing an Instagram Live when he added a fan from Brazil to it. And then the confusion began…😅
15/10/2021 10:27 AMupdated: 15/10/2021 10:29 AM
444 comments
Rubaisha Z.5 hours
HIM AND HIS ALEXA AGAIN HAHAH
Shreyasi N.6 hours
😂
Tazeen A.7 hours
lmaoo
Ankush G.8 hours
, he is the best 🙂
Dev Y.9 hours
Paji, this is one of the best one .God bless you brother. 😄🙏🙏
Iman K.9 hours
🤣😂 shukar h main normal hun mainre jasy or bhi Hain dunia main
Shåh A.10 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Bhanushali D.10 hours
isko videos dekh
Sheeza I.11 hours
😗❤
Debosmita C.11 hours
celeb hoye erokom korbi??
Syeda I.11 hours
yarrrr
Iqra A.11 hours
😂😂🥺🥺
Archana K.12 hours
Rajesh Kaitha
Anshuman K.12 hours
I also speak english like uh 😆🤦🏻♂️🥴😕
Irsa K.12 hours
How we bye bye😂😁😅💫
Minal Z.12 hours
Haahhahahahahahaahahhaa
Reeth B.12 hours
this😂
Payal B.13 hours
Ridhi Bajaj Disha Pahwa Arora
Damini B.13 hours
how we cut the bye bye 😂😂
Rowell S.13 hours
😂