Disha Ravi On Her Activism
The Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly editing two lines in the farmer protests “toolkit” shared by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. This is Ravi speaking about her climate change movement back in 2019...
15/02/2021 6:12 PM
122 comments
Saurabh N.2 hours
It's not about editing 2 fucking lines. It's about editing a document which is against national interest. Girl was fully aware about her actions and comsequences. It's time to pay 😎😎😎😎
Sumit M.5 hours
You can try your best to cover what she did , but you not gonna save her .
Srikar R.5 hours
Her concern is not about India alone it’s about our Planet Earth
Padma K.7 hours
😂😂 whitewash as much as u like.... opinions aren't going to change 😂😂
Varaprasad S.7 hours
Come o. Assholes ... defend her using your asshole narratives .. Just simple question Why does she support sttuble burning which causes severe pollution in punjab, haryana and delhi ???? Is that environmental activisim or her political ideas and she using the cover of environmental activist ???
Sankar K.9 hours
She should be studying and not wasting anybodies time protesting.
Pranab J.10 hours
Shut all the whole Judiciary there is no need as the media and some so called social media handles can now decide what's wrong and what's right for the nation as they are the Chief Justice of our country.
நவீன் ந.10 hours
https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/toolkit-content-does-not-disclose-sedition-says-former-sc-judge/article33854183.ece
Lakhmikant M.11 hours
So this is girl which master mind to conspired against India, I think 🤔 goverment is doing a prank or April fool us it cannot be true if it is then this is most cowardly act by any govt.
Nagaraj B.11 hours
We cannot see anything like sedition, other than a passion for environment in her.
Pawan D.11 hours
you are the real godi media shame on you😐
Raju K.13 hours
Shame on Delhi police
Raju K.13 hours
I support Disha Ravi
Jagan R.18 hours
Plz give sum assumption or subsidiary for 21age for doing crimes
Satyanarayan P.20 hours
Amber K.21 hours
Global market is scared of the Indian market and power, no strong opposition, so all these lafdas
Shubham K.21 hours
Why not saturday ? Why miss school ?
Aravind K.a day
Trying as hard as possible to portray her as activist who is 22 year old, so she is a victim 😂😂😂😂
Buru B.a day
From Climate activist to separatist
Siddarth K.a day
