back

Disha Ravi On Her Activism

The Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly editing two lines in the farmer protests “toolkit” shared by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. This is Ravi speaking about her climate change movement back in 2019...

15/02/2021 6:12 PM
  • 85.2K
  • 136

Portraits

  1. 6:46

    Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit

  2. 3:00

    Doctor Opens “One Rupee Clinic” To Aid The Needy

  3. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  4. 3:28

    Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies

  5. 3:00

    Disha Ravi On Her Activism

  6. 6:40

    Rujuta Diwekar Is Out Busting Myths

122 comments

  • Saurabh N.
    2 hours

    It's not about editing 2 fucking lines. It's about editing a document which is against national interest. Girl was fully aware about her actions and comsequences. It's time to pay 😎😎😎😎

  • Sumit M.
    5 hours

    You can try your best to cover what she did , but you not gonna save her .

  • Srikar R.
    5 hours

    Her concern is not about India alone it’s about our Planet Earth

  • Padma K.
    7 hours

    😂😂 whitewash as much as u like.... opinions aren't going to change 😂😂

  • Varaprasad S.
    7 hours

    Come o. Assholes ... defend her using your asshole narratives .. Just simple question Why does she support sttuble burning which causes severe pollution in punjab, haryana and delhi ???? Is that environmental activisim or her political ideas and she using the cover of environmental activist ???

  • Sankar K.
    9 hours

    She should be studying and not wasting anybodies time protesting.

  • Pranab J.
    10 hours

    Shut all the whole Judiciary there is no need as the media and some so called social media handles can now decide what's wrong and what's right for the nation as they are the Chief Justice of our country.

  • நவீன் ந.
    10 hours

    https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/toolkit-content-does-not-disclose-sedition-says-former-sc-judge/article33854183.ece

  • Lakhmikant M.
    11 hours

    So this is girl which master mind to conspired against India, I think 🤔 goverment is doing a prank or April fool us it cannot be true if it is then this is most cowardly act by any govt.

  • Nagaraj B.
    11 hours

    We cannot see anything like sedition, other than a passion for environment in her.

  • Pawan D.
    11 hours

    you are the real godi media shame on you😐

  • Raju K.
    13 hours

    Shame on Delhi police

  • Raju K.
    13 hours

    I support Disha Ravi

  • Jagan R.
    18 hours

    Plz give sum assumption or subsidiary for 21age for doing crimes

  • Satyanarayan P.
    20 hours

    Paka druggy

  • Amber K.
    21 hours

    Global market is scared of the Indian market and power, no strong opposition, so all these lafdas

  • Shubham K.
    21 hours

    Why not saturday ? Why miss school ?

  • Aravind K.
    a day

    Trying as hard as possible to portray her as activist who is 22 year old, so she is a victim 😂😂😂😂

  • Buru B.
    a day

    From Climate activist to separatist

  • Siddarth K.
    a day

    Bsdk

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.