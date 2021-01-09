DIY: Check Your Food Products For Adulteration

What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?
MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe
More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force
Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device
Whatsapp’s New Update Explained
The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest
Chilli powder made like bydige mirch and kashmiri mirch also leaves a color trail.. so how can u say its adulterated.... Not correct info
Very nice video
Thanks for information
Good
If I will pulverize red chilli dried and put in water some will settle done and other will mix and trail and turn the water to red. This is adulteration test is not 100%
Kaciya M
, , , ,
Nice video with important information
ri8 sir
Iron fillings with tea 🤔 😮
iron chai se bhi sassta hai kya
Nice video with important information for everyone.
Why would tea have iron filings?
Wrong information
Prolong the video by adding the many other adulterated products like herbs, fruits, vegetables, medicines etc
Thanx
Nice vedio very very good everyone should know to chech basic information of purity
Thanks
Abhilasha G.14 hours
Chilli powder made like bydige mirch and kashmiri mirch also leaves a color trail.. so how can u say its adulterated.... Not correct info
Mahesh K.2 days
Very nice video
Hajeera B.3 days
Thanks for information Good
Krishna S.3 days
If I will pulverize red chilli dried and put in water some will settle done and other will mix and trail and turn the water to red. This is adulteration test is not 100%
Nikhil N.4 days
Kaciya M
Numan K.4 days
, , , ,
Sudha R.5 days
Nice video with important information
Dharani D.5 days
ri8 sir
Shafique A.6 days
Iron fillings with tea 🤔 😮
Ashish P.6 days
iron chai se bhi sassta hai kya
Paul T.6 days
Nice video with important information for everyone.
Xarrin F.6 days
Why would tea have iron filings?
Shuhaib M.6 days
Wrong information
Dalbir S.6 days
Prolong the video by adding the many other adulterated products like herbs, fruits, vegetables, medicines etc
ਮਨਵੀਰ ਕ.6 days
Thanx
Maheshi C.6 days
Nice vedio very very good everyone should know to chech basic information of purity
Ahesan K.6 days
http://gif.co/br4pi.gif
Ahesan K.6 days
http://gif.co/bo7PN.gif
Liton R.6 days
Thanks