DIY: Check Your Food Products For Adulteration

Here are six easy ways to find out whether the food in your kitchen is adulterated. Bonus: they may even be fun!

09/01/2021 6:57 AM
  • 522K
  • 67

19 comments

  • Abhilasha G.
    14 hours

    Chilli powder made like bydige mirch and kashmiri mirch also leaves a color trail.. so how can u say its adulterated.... Not correct info

  • Mahesh K.
    2 days

    Very nice video

  • Hajeera B.
    3 days

    Thanks for information Good

  • Krishna S.
    3 days

    If I will pulverize red chilli dried and put in water some will settle done and other will mix and trail and turn the water to red. This is adulteration test is not 100%

  • Nikhil N.
    4 days

    Kaciya M

  • Numan K.
    4 days

    , , , ,

  • Sudha R.
    5 days

    Nice video with important information

  • Dharani D.
    5 days

    ri8 sir

  • Shafique A.
    6 days

    Iron fillings with tea 🤔 😮

  • Ashish P.
    6 days

    iron chai se bhi sassta hai kya

  • Paul T.
    6 days

    Nice video with important information for everyone.

  • Xarrin F.
    6 days

    Why would tea have iron filings?

  • Shuhaib M.
    6 days

    Wrong information

  • Dalbir S.
    6 days

    Prolong the video by adding the many other adulterated products like herbs, fruits, vegetables, medicines etc

  • ਮਨਵੀਰ ਕ.
    6 days

    Thanx

  • Maheshi C.
    6 days

    Nice vedio very very good everyone should know to chech basic information of purity

  • Ahesan K.
    6 days

    http://gif.co/br4pi.gif

  • Ahesan K.
    6 days

    http://gif.co/bo7PN.gif

  • Liton R.
    6 days

    Thanks

