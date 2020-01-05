back

DIY Masks Win India’s Approval

As India’s who’s who bat for homemade masks, here’s how you can make them out of anything -- from T-shirt to a blouse piece. 😷

04/22/2020 3:42 PMupdated: 04/22/2020 3:50 PM
  • 323.2k
  • 248

226 comments

  • Hassan B.
    a day

    While ronit roy is living in 3000.. he is pro man what a diy hack to let ourselves safe frm the viral infection covid-19

  • Prakash J.
    2 days

    Good effects and responsible action of spread of message.

  • Zia R.
    2 days

    Great --

  • Sakshi D.
    3 days

    leh 🤣

  • Hashmatunnisa S.
    4 days

    Ronit Roy ji to apne CO2 release se hi chal dege kuch dino me

  • Sana A.
    4 days

    Saans hi na aye insan ko

  • Mikhail D.
    5 days

    Bunch of fools.

  • Sajid H.
    6 days

    Abyy chotye is se dam ghutega. T shirt wtf

  • Ameer K.
    6 days

    Luckily someone did not try to use bra and panty

  • Hamza K.
    6 days

    How stupid this bastard PM is....

  • Asad A.
    6 days

    Ask American come and help you mofi

  • Abdulsamad M.
    6 days

    Wrong

  • Musdar A.
    6 days

    Go f your self modi

  • Zirkha B.
    6 days

    Simple and easy 🤲🏻

  • Sam K.
    6 days

    These people use to hate Muslim women wearing Niqab...Allah has put all India in niqab!

  • Sam K.
    6 days

    You can breate through fabric material

  • Dishon A.
    7 days

    Sad thing is these celebs are using this situation to enhance their followers and that is pathetic.. all the things they are suggesting is spoken and suggested by common people..these thieves watch it and do a video so they can keep up with the watch list.

  • موجاور ك.
    05/01/2020 20:06

    Doctors wearing full PPE Kit and still getting Corona and you expect not to have corona by just covering a piece of cloth? Growup Modi...

  • Iky K.
    05/01/2020 19:06

    fucck you 💩

  • Rudrum B.
    05/01/2020 18:19

    Feku