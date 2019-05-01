back

Do Jet Airways Staffers Need Counselling?

The suicide by a Jet Airways employee in Mumbai has sparked fresh concerns about thousands of staffers who are waiting to be paid by the embattled airline.

05/01/2019 3:06 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 211

183 comments

  • Angu A.
    07/28/2019 09:29

    xxxxxxxxx..

  • Nyamar R.
    05/31/2019 16:28

    Modiji help kijiye.

  • Raghvendra D.
    05/24/2019 06:35

    Jay hind Sir ji

  • Rahul S.
    05/22/2019 20:16

    Mai bghvan se ye hi magtahu ki aja ye jet airways EY

  • Nihal S.
    05/22/2019 15:16

    WHEN.8.YEARS.AASEFA.RAIPED.AKHLAKH.LI.CHED.SHO.IN.BULAMSHEHER.LINCHED.GST.NOTEBANDI.NIRAV.MALYA.MEHUL.SUSHIL.LALITMODI.RUNAWAY.FROM.INDIA.THIS.PEOPLE.WERE.FLYING.BUT.WE.ARE.TELLING.YOU.NUMBER.SABKA.AAEGA.AAGAYA.INDIA.IS.MY.COUNTRY.ALL.INDIANS.ARE.MY.BROTHERS.AND.SISTER.TAQLEEF.1.KO.HONGI.DARD.SABKO.HONAHI.CHAHIYE.YE.POLITICIANS.FARISHTE.THODAI.HAE.JO.GALTI.NAHI.KARENGE

  • Bhoop A.
    05/22/2019 13:48

    The company owner is responsible for such Unemployment. Govt has given loan of huge amount to the Owner of the Airline and have not repaid it . What else support do one need? . Blame the owner for it not the Govt. All the other moneylender banks refused to give Financial support without condition.

  • Nazir K.
    05/22/2019 08:09

    Hehehehe

  • Aman M.
    05/21/2019 06:15

    Modi responded This is india . Our government seeking to spend 3000 crores for big statues , they can't spend for this people lots of people fighting for food per just one time per a day. This crusial govt will be punished soon

  • Durgesh K.
    05/21/2019 03:18

    My request for jet airways Job change only option... Don't depends on the government

  • Munish T.
    05/21/2019 02:20

    Govt should do something

  • Vijay K.
    05/19/2019 10:01

    Job change is the only option.... Don't depend on govt. People who r seating on top positions in multinational companies can help.... ( Your single step can protect their future) Respect Humanity 🙏🙏 🇮🇳Be true Indian 🇮🇳

  • Suleman A.
    05/18/2019 15:16

    Modi bhagao desh bachao

  • Jalak N.
    05/18/2019 13:54

    How to trust on those companies as like we are seeing many more bankruptcy after giving loans to those type of companies

  • Mohammad H.
    05/17/2019 17:17

    Fir do modi ko vot...

  • Harman P.
    05/16/2019 17:07

    Wrong decision

  • Rakesh S.
    05/16/2019 16:20

    Please b j p Ko vagaooo yar sab milkar

  • Rakesh S.
    05/16/2019 16:18

    B j p gooooooooo

  • Rakesh S.
    05/16/2019 16:18

    Please b j p vagaooo Desh bachooo

  • Rakesh S.
    05/16/2019 16:18

    Please b j p vagaooo Desh bachooo sale

  • Rajkumar M.
    05/16/2019 11:10

    Government helps them