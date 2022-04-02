back

Do you smoke? So do your teeth

Attention, smokers! This is what your dentist wants you to know... 🚬

02/04/2022 8:27 AM
  • 63.4K
  • 24

13 comments

  • Nikesh S.
    3 hours

    Mai toa datwan sai dhota hua

  • Brut India
    13 hours

    This man successfully quit smoking, here’s his journey:

  • Jaikala G.
    a day

    Scrub your tongue to remove the white coating,etc on your tongue

  • Jaikala G.
    a day

    ...an electronic toothbrush

  • Niranjan M.
    a day

    Best Is Neem Stick to avoid Teeth and Gums Problem

  • Zidan H.
    a day

    Had smokers been concerned about their health & hygiene, then they would not have been smoking in the first place.

  • Nur M.
    2 days

    Smoke kills all the germs. Stop the nonsense. We will never stop smoking.

  • Kaynat R.
    2 days

    😂😂

  • Prithwish R.
    2 days

    Anybody smoking one while watching this? We can be friends

  • Varun G.
    2 days

    I am the great need of this beautiful dentist.

  • صفاء ص.
    2 days

    👉👈

  • Joel D.
    2 days

    Bar bar order order q bol rahe hai.

  • Giteeka N.
    2 days

    Before doing these........smoke nonstop

