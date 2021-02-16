back
Doctor Opens “One Rupee Clinic” To Aid The Needy
At Dr Shankar Ramchandani’s clinic in Odisha, patients line up to consult him for just one rupee each.
16/02/2021 4:40 PMupdated: 16/02/2021 4:41 PM
20 comments
Geeta R.4 hours
Great man great thoughts .Our salutes to him .
Eera V.5 hours
Bhai be care full this society is very dangerous.....
Muhammad J.6 hours
Respects
Mehr M.8 hours
😍
Jaikala G.9 hours
Dedicated doctor!!!
Jaikala G.9 hours
Thank you!
Geeta R.11 hours
Great man great thoughts .Our salutes to him .
Nitin D.12 hours
Ha bhai tu doctor ko yehi karna chahiye. Lootne ka kam mat karo. Baki to 99% parcent doctor wahi kar rahe hai
Niranjan B.15 hours
Good job sir🙏
Zahir19 hours
A philanthropist! Salute & all the best wishes for such a great soul! An example set to inspire others.
Rajesh S.19 hours
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
Manas R.21 hours
Thanks Brut India for showing such type of helping hand people from my state Odisha
Imran A.a day
Respect from Pakistan
Sudha T.a day
Great job sir🙏
Mishti D.a day
Super
Bijay K.a day
Great. Other Doctor to follow
Tarun B.a day
Www.onerupeefoundation.in
Tarun B.a day
we have started this concept 5 years back.
Khalid H.a day
Love & respect from Pakistan 🇵🇰 Hyderabad