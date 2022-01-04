back
Doctors Protesting In India Amid Fresh Covid Surge
Dr. Raghuraj Chawla was manhandled by the police during a protest in Delhi. He told Brut why doctors were protesting amid a fresh Covid-19 surge in India.
03/01/2022 12:21 PMupdated: 03/01/2022 3:49 PM
18 comments
Suhail K.5 days
Jab baakiyon ko marr rahe the tab toh maza aa raha tha, ab khud ki baari aa gyi toh 'rights' yaad aa gaye
Akash N.7 days
Ye Doctors nahi hai. Ye urban nsxals hai. Asli Doctors toh Hospitals me hai. Ye patient ko misguide karne wale our paise lootne wale AntiNatiinal hai jo Sarkar ko badnam karna chahte hai..
Zia K.04/01/2022 13:43
Country first doctors 2nd lolll
Zehra L.04/01/2022 05:16
Who helped us at the time of pandemic no one except these drs now let again the worst panedmic situation arise and again these dra will be praised and given gods place and once the need is over they are beaten and put to jail shame shame delhi govt shame horrible 😡😡😡
Anmol B.04/01/2022 01:47
Why do a strike in a such a large number !! Patients suffer , they are depended on U doctors . If there is an issue some representative can speak on the doctors behalf and not create a problem for all !!!
Ansh T.03/01/2022 20:17
i am in Delhi, it is so backward, the smog is so thick, my cousins have throat problems. the people are rude like always. One of the The worst airports on the planet. Economy is down, everywhere lack of employment. Har jagah bus dikhawa bus natak. Its incredible but i left 10 yrs back, and there has been no development at all. Thing’s are looking much worse everywhere. My uncle left 20 yrs back and he said , this place is not gonna change, i used to argue with him, now i also have the same point of view.
Ashok K.03/01/2022 15:58
For being greedy and exploiting the situation, robbing poor ppl.
Brut India03/01/2022 15:37
Lokesh A.03/01/2022 15:28
Shame on them bjp bakths
Nishant T.03/01/2022 15:21
I am in canada exams and everything is being postponed in whole world. Being Docotors you need to understand.
Hervé F.03/01/2022 14:55
My support to the doctors, to the medical workers. May they stay strong and blessed. Shame on the police.
Annapurna R.03/01/2022 14:19
Yaa I support them their demand is right
Zehra L.03/01/2022 14:17
They demanding what was 100%right
Zehra L.03/01/2022 14:15
Shame on delhi police and govt
Katikitala S.03/01/2022 14:14
It doctor should say about there suffering to patient during this COVID times. Asking them to vote right person or use NOTA next time they go for vote
Bimal C.03/01/2022 12:46
That's good. Talk when shit happens all over you or in front of you guys don care for other people protesting or any kind of insult you leave them and consider that it's not ur problems now it came to you.. This happens in society. So wake up and act before it's too late
Osborne P.03/01/2022 12:31
When Farmers were Striking How many went to Save them ? Karma gets to you
Tongting D.03/01/2022 12:28
At one time you didn't care for your fellow Dr. kafeel khan, you didn't help him, you didn't utter even one word in support now it's your turn and everyone's turn will come. So time to put an end on all these.