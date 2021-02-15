back
Dog Waits For Workers Stuck In Tunnel After Glacier Burst
As many workers remained trapped in a tunnel after the Chamoli glacier disaster, their furry friend refused to leave the site, waiting for them to return.
15/02/2021 2:47 PM
23 comments
Justindhas11 hours
Amen
Ila M.14 hours
I am in tears reading this post. Saying my prayers for all those trapped to be saved. Dog is a man's best friend and has unconditional love and loyalty. We can learn so much from animals about loyalty.
Mel T.19 hours
Nobody even comprehend or understand how much dog love is greater 😌😌😌😌💜💙💚💛💛💚💙💜😌😌😌😌 hoping all the people who used to love him and take care of this angel are rescued from this tunnel as soon as possible 😌😌😌😌🙏🙏🙏🙏😌😌😌😌 We ask all this through your holy name Amen.
Asha S.a day
Dog's love is always great. Let his friends come back alive.
Pempa B.a day
Human's best friend. God bless you. Hope loved ones come out safely soon.
Vinay S.a day
Good Morning, Fence eating the farm, Planting weed in the crop, So they sow, So we reap. Vvs..
Jo J.2 days
Dogs are such sweethearts and humans’ best friends. They sense people’s emotions and they are always there for their human friends. So much to learn from them.
Jaideep P.2 days
Even dogs hv feelings fr workers but our bastard PM sleeps!
Mehedi M.2 days
Affection
Bhaskar J.2 days
They are pure soul .....
Jatin T.2 days
My request to our PM Please don't pass three farm bills . We are trying to match up with world it doesn't mean we have to follow their policies . We have lots of smarter people who can make new policies which are foolproof .(it's less known fact "farmers are aslo suicide in America ).if we follow current policies govt have no control over economy .if you hold means if you keep the primary sector under psu or in govt control it will help both economy and indians.Services like railway, gas , electricity etc which are essential for living in modern world should be control by govt . If you sell all your property you have no control over economy and our people .
Syambabu P.2 days
This Is What Is Called Real Concern .... About the Loved One...,🙏🙏🙏
Joghee N.2 days
Though and prayers for the family jai Sri ram
Gaurav S.2 days
Dogs ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Varun G.2 days
Vowww...vowww...vowww...!!! 😴🤔😑
Tsering G.2 days
This glacier Burts is first signing of us,if we don't care about natural environments then we don't know what's happening in the future few decades later.
Nishma B.2 days
I’m crying
Janu P.2 days
Bairava always have special affection towards human who cares for him at least once...that s the loyalty n love they have towards us. Unconditional!
Rajesh S.2 days
Om namo shivay om namah shivay om namah shivay Radhey Radhey Krishna Krishna Shri Radha Krishan ji ki jai ho
Rajesh S.2 days
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏