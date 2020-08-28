back

Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger

Just weeks before the IPL kicks off, Ajinkya Rahane looks to be in prime comic form. Watch the Delhi Capitals batsman go on the attack as Beyounick tries to pin him to the crease.

5 comments

  • Waseem S.
    4 days

    Amcha ala mota shana.......

  • Uma C.
    5 days

    1NUM

  • Riddhi S.
    6 days

    ur posts r always sooooo goooooood... informative n it keeps us updated.. unbiased n most imprtntly entertaining.. thank u

  • Adarsh S.
    6 days

    Umm I think there still exist some people in this country who don't like BB ki vines, chachlani vines or whatever vines type of content.

  • Aditya K.
    6 days

    why are these guys promoting such content? I thought this is a news forum...let me know if you get anything

