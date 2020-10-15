back

Dr Abdul Kalam On Success

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam shared his golden mantras of success with children at Asianet Edufest in 2012. Today marks his 89th birth anniversary. Special thanks to Asianet News

15/10/2020 1:45 PM
  • 72.7K
  • 72

65 comments

  • Sanjida L.
    an hour

    😌

  • Bhim M.
    an hour

    Happy birthday sir apj

  • Suresh M.
    3 hours

    Legend ❤️

  • Vartika S.
    3 hours

    You have to dream before your dreams comes true ! This world truly misses a leader like you Sir ! You always chose grace , and thats what makes you Kalam ! 😇🙏🏻❤️

  • Anmol R.
    3 hours

    You sacrificed your life for nation ..Your thoughts and thinking will always be alive and motivate many

  • Prakash V.
    4 hours

    So humble

  • Prakash V.
    4 hours

    What a great person

  • Zaid M.
    4 hours

    His dream was to see India as developed country up-to 2020. Is still dream for next 20

  • Ja M.
    4 hours

  • Subrata G.
    4 hours

    আমার কাছে সেরা রাষ্ট্রপতি। প্রণামী রইল।

  • Ja M.
    5 hours

  • Shabistan N.
    5 hours

    Great Rip

  • Nusran A.
    5 hours

    Great sir Rip

  • Sarita C.
    5 hours

    Great man !!

  • Mamta S.
    5 hours

    One of the greatest man of century

  • Sathya V.
    5 hours

    Great man of India, no one can replace the legend...

  • Rajesh D.
    5 hours

    U r great

  • Kiran P.
    6 hours

    True Lagand 🙏

  • Deepak B.
    6 hours

    Ok great what I shall suggest is thinking people like him you should grow up

  • Pushplata K.
    6 hours

    ADORABLE MAN

