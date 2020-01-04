back

DRDO To Make Ventilators For Covid-19 Patients

India's Defence Research Development Organisation is working on producing special ventilators that can service more than one patient at a time. The details...

04/01/2020
  • 43.6k
  • 40

  • Kaenyee N.
    4 days

    I have to say we are always a step ahead in juggad. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Sunita S.
    4 days

    chalo Corona ki bahane hi sahi sarkari hospital ka kuch to accha hone ja raha hai......aur sath hi garibo ka bhi...

  • Sharath C.
    4 days

    Excellent 👍

  • Sheikh A.
    5 days

    already done by kashmiri doctors..

  • Pawan B.
    5 days

    Great going

  • Karthikeyan S.
    5 days

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.indiatimes.com/amp/trending/social-relevance/heres-how-a-genius-doctor-used-one-ventilator-to-help-9-coronavirus-patients-and-save-lives-508906.html

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Other traditional ventilator manufacturers are racing to meet its demand by collaborating with companies such as Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai India: https://www.businesstoday.in/current/corporate/indian-ventilator-makers-plan-50000-units-by-may-with-auto-majors-help/story/399776.html

  • Sukumar S.
    6 days

    Go on developing for years now, may be supplied to the next-gen...

  • Bhaskar A.
    6 days

    Great job DRDO 💐🙏👏👏👏

  • Isabel N.
    6 days

    Good job

  • Thanz T.
    6 days

    Go India go!!!

  • Sujit B.
    6 days

    Good initiative and good job

  • Sandip M.
    6 days

    This is not DRDO invention. Tesla delivered such multiple usage ventilators to US Hospitals

  • Zàméèr K.
    6 days

    Our J&K doctors are already treating 4 patients on one Ventilator.

  • Jaison D.
    6 days

    That's revolutionary

  • Kurush D.
    6 days

    Great🇮🇳💐👍

  • Nishant G.
    6 days

    Wonderful marvelous job man. God bless u and yr fam

  • Sunil K.
    6 days

    That's what India is all about ❤️

  • Mayank S.
    6 days

    dekh le banna diye ye

  • Richard D.
    6 days

    That's a great JOB, really proud that this was invented in INDIA.