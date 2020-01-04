DRDO To Make Ventilators For Covid-19 Patients

What Can We Learn From Surat’s 1994 Plague?
Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19
The Uplifting Story Of Veda And Her Mom
"Corona" Village Residents Fear Mockery
Liquor, Sweets And Lockdown
Religious Group Becomes Covid Superspreader
I have to say we are always a step ahead in juggad. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
chalo Corona ki bahane hi sahi sarkari hospital ka kuch to accha hone ja raha hai......aur sath hi garibo ka bhi...
Excellent 👍
already done by kashmiri doctors..
Great going
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.indiatimes.com/amp/trending/social-relevance/heres-how-a-genius-doctor-used-one-ventilator-to-help-9-coronavirus-patients-and-save-lives-508906.html
Other traditional ventilator manufacturers are racing to meet its demand by collaborating with companies such as Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai India:
https://www.businesstoday.in/current/corporate/indian-ventilator-makers-plan-50000-units-by-may-with-auto-majors-help/story/399776.html
Go on developing for years now, may be supplied to the next-gen...
Great job DRDO 💐🙏👏👏👏
Good job
Go India go!!!
Good initiative and good job
This is not DRDO invention. Tesla delivered such multiple usage ventilators to US Hospitals
Our J&K doctors are already treating 4 patients on one Ventilator.
That's revolutionary
Great🇮🇳💐👍
Wonderful marvelous job man. God bless u and yr fam
That's what India is all about ❤️
dekh le banna diye ye
That's a great JOB, really proud that this was invented in INDIA.
40 comments
Kaenyee N.4 days
I have to say we are always a step ahead in juggad. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Sunita S.4 days
chalo Corona ki bahane hi sahi sarkari hospital ka kuch to accha hone ja raha hai......aur sath hi garibo ka bhi...
Sharath C.4 days
Excellent 👍
Sheikh A.5 days
already done by kashmiri doctors..
Pawan B.5 days
Great going
Karthikeyan S.5 days
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.indiatimes.com/amp/trending/social-relevance/heres-how-a-genius-doctor-used-one-ventilator-to-help-9-coronavirus-patients-and-save-lives-508906.html
Brut India6 days
Other traditional ventilator manufacturers are racing to meet its demand by collaborating with companies such as Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai India: https://www.businesstoday.in/current/corporate/indian-ventilator-makers-plan-50000-units-by-may-with-auto-majors-help/story/399776.html
Sukumar S.6 days
Go on developing for years now, may be supplied to the next-gen...
Bhaskar A.6 days
Great job DRDO 💐🙏👏👏👏
Isabel N.6 days
Good job
Thanz T.6 days
Go India go!!!
Sujit B.6 days
Good initiative and good job
Sandip M.6 days
This is not DRDO invention. Tesla delivered such multiple usage ventilators to US Hospitals
Zàméèr K.6 days
Our J&K doctors are already treating 4 patients on one Ventilator.
Jaison D.6 days
That's revolutionary
Kurush D.6 days
Great🇮🇳💐👍
Nishant G.6 days
Wonderful marvelous job man. God bless u and yr fam
Sunil K.6 days
That's what India is all about ❤️
Mayank S.6 days
dekh le banna diye ye
Richard D.6 days
That's a great JOB, really proud that this was invented in INDIA.