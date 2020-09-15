back
Driving Change in India’s Farmlands
This engineer wasn’t able to complete his studies. But that didn’t stop him from building this product for his farmer father. This Engineer’s Day, take a look at his mechanical wonder, made outside the classroom.
09/15/2020 12:31 PM
- 42.4k
- 607
- 19
16 comments
ரா. ப.14 hours
👍👍👍
Anil T.18 hours
HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS we all are pleased to see your achievements , as well your the ENG[NEER in real sense can you make your contact no available?
Md S.a day
I swear this is the only real source of investment on Telegram & I'm giving you guys this last Opportunity to invest with Henry, because I know when you invest with him I promise you you will surely testify with him, this man is a good man he change my life for good click on the link below and join is channel now 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 http://t.me/investorericksonforextrade 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 Join now and chat up so you can start up your trading on time
Reeta S.a day
Wow
Yogi P.2 days
Real engineer
Khalid M.2 days
Necessity is mother of innovation
Sai V.2 days
Wow he is goddamn cool
Naik S.2 days
Great initiative👏👏👏👏
Shubendu C.2 days
Superb
Mohammad A.2 days
Engineer turned Actor, Youtuber, Biker, etc. 👇🏼https://youtu.be/7bcNtKRwBws Hope you guys like it 😊
Karthikeyan J.2 days
Suberb..
G P.2 days
Impressive...
Karuna S.2 days
Great ...!!
Takchapa C.2 days
Salute
Yaqoob B.2 days
Motivational indeed...!!
Nabanita D.2 days
🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜