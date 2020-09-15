back

Driving Change in India’s Farmlands

This engineer wasn’t able to complete his studies. But that didn’t stop him from building this product for his farmer father. This Engineer’s Day, take a look at his mechanical wonder, made outside the classroom.

09/15/2020 12:31 PM
  • 42.4k
  • 19

16 comments

  • ரா. ப.
    14 hours

    👍👍👍

  • Anil T.
    18 hours

    HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS we all are pleased to see your achievements , as well your the ENG[NEER in real sense can you make your contact no available?

  • Md S.
    a day

  • Reeta S.
    a day

    Wow

  • Yogi P.
    2 days

    Real engineer

  • Khalid M.
    2 days

    Necessity is mother of innovation

  • Sai V.
    2 days

    Wow he is goddamn cool

  • Naik S.
    2 days

    Great initiative👏👏👏👏

  • Shubendu C.
    2 days

    Superb

  • Mohammad A.
    2 days

    Engineer turned Actor, Youtuber, Biker, etc. 👇🏼https://youtu.be/7bcNtKRwBws Hope you guys like it 😊

  • Karthikeyan J.
    2 days

    Suberb..

  • G P.
    2 days

    Impressive...

  • Karuna S.
    2 days

    Great ...!!

  • Takchapa C.
    2 days

    Salute

  • Yaqoob B.
    2 days

    Motivational indeed...!!

  • Nabanita D.
    2 days

    🚜🚜🚜🚜🚜

