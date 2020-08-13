back

Electrifying Maruti 800, The “People’s Car”

Watch how the beloved Maruti 800 got a brand new make-over as an electric vehicle with exciting new modifications. ⚡ 🔧 Thanks Northway Motorsport.

08/11/2020 3:12 PMupdated: 08/13/2020 10:21 AM
101 comments

  • Vedant P.
    a day

    😍😍

  • Ashu C.
    2 days

    Really I love this car. I need one

  • محمد ر.
    2 days

    alaka washaaaya afzall taaa

  • Saurabh R.
    2 days

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Rao M.
    2 days

    Larkay waalay Maruti 800 maang rahay hain

  • Ankit S.
    2 days

    poori dekhio

  • Sebastian F.
    2 days

    Cost for EV small car

  • Sebastian F.
    2 days

    Location plz

  • Monika R.
    2 days

    Brut India Wh..

  • Swaroop U.
    3 days

    Can u modify Hyundai accent 2004 module not to electric bust exterior and interior and restoration of same Engine plz contact me 8095999012

  • Bikrram T.
    3 days

    Can my Ford Fiesta Diesel also be converted to Electric. It's still in excellent condition otherwise.

  • Papu K.
    4 days

    tohotor khon bonai lou

  • Rohan R.
    4 days

    Looks like it does not have air conditioning .. i could be wrong but if not then summers are going to hurt

  • Ankit L.
    4 days

    kya bolta???

  • Sai K.
    4 days

    mana merc ki kuda break iddam 💦

  • Rahim K.
    4 days

    Tuning and customisation should be legal in India there are many talented people in our country

  • Sudip I.
    4 days

    That battery looks tiny.. What's the range and charging time?

  • Harshil M.
    4 days

    Hate electrics...

  • Aliyah N.
    4 days

    😎

  • Vky B.
    4 days

    Launch it to the market

