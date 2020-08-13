back
Electrifying Maruti 800, The “People’s Car”
Watch how the beloved Maruti 800 got a brand new make-over as an electric vehicle with exciting new modifications. ⚡ 🔧 Thanks Northway Motorsport.
08/11/2020 3:12 PMupdated: 08/13/2020 10:21 AM
101 comments
Vedant P.a day
😍😍
Ashu C.2 days
Really I love this car. I need one
محمد ر.2 days
alaka washaaaya afzall taaa
Saurabh R.2 days
MADE IN INDIA
Rao M.2 days
Larkay waalay Maruti 800 maang rahay hain
Ankit S.2 days
poori dekhio
Sebastian F.2 days
Cost for EV small car
Sebastian F.2 days
Location plz
Monika R.2 days
Brut India Wh..
Swaroop U.3 days
Can u modify Hyundai accent 2004 module not to electric bust exterior and interior and restoration of same Engine plz contact me 8095999012
Bikrram T.3 days
Can my Ford Fiesta Diesel also be converted to Electric. It's still in excellent condition otherwise.
Papu K.4 days
tohotor khon bonai lou
Rohan R.4 days
Looks like it does not have air conditioning .. i could be wrong but if not then summers are going to hurt
Ankit L.4 days
kya bolta???
Sai K.4 days
mana merc ki kuda break iddam 💦
Rahim K.4 days
Tuning and customisation should be legal in India there are many talented people in our country
Sudip I.4 days
That battery looks tiny.. What's the range and charging time?
Harshil M.4 days
Hate electrics...
Aliyah N.4 days
😎
Vky B.4 days
Launch it to the market