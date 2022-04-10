back

Elon Musk's most bizarre tweets, ranked

"Nuke Mars!" Before becoming Twitter's largest shareholder, he may or may not have been a Twitter troll. Here are Elon Musk's 10 most bizarre tweets, ranked ..

10/04/2022 4:27 PM
  • 15.1K
  • 9

And even more

  1. 2:16

    The viral “Pappa ki Haleem” story

  2. 5:05

    How to say “No way, José!” to controversial comedy

  3. 4:57

    The Dancing Trash Collector

  4. 2:26

    A kind stranger, a delivery guy… and a bike

  5. 3:47

    Hugs, kisses and tears: A son’s homecoming surprises parents

  6. 2:53

    Elon Musk's most bizarre tweets, ranked

8 comments

  • Kenny P.
    11/04/2022 23:22

    Leave him alone, dude is awesome. Go pick on someone that has it coming

  • Rajdeep G.
    11/04/2022 18:30

    3rd one is 😆

  • Salini C.
    11/04/2022 15:33

    The looming danger..

  • Kilet V.
    11/04/2022 14:39

    Utin the butcher😈😈

  • Raajesh V.
    10/04/2022 17:38

    master bussines man

  • Mohan M.
    10/04/2022 17:35

    Jeff Bezos buying the Washington Post is okay with left leaning liberals, but Elon Musk getting a seat on the Twitter board is a big no. Apparently it goes against free speech. The hypocrisy of the left 😂

  • Ayan G.
    10/04/2022 17:33

    But this is not a favourable time for you. Price of fuel ⛽ ?

  • Eigyamcha S.
    10/04/2022 17:16

    Russia has been a friend to India. Don't criticize him, Elon Musk is a genius i agree but he is US's

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.