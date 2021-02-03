back

Father's Wax Replica Wows Wedding

Lakshmi Prabha wished her late father could be at her wedding. Her sister came through with the next best thing.

03/02/2021 3:27 PM
  • 1.4M
  • 238

And even more

  1. 2:11

    From Wheelchair To Scooter In 10 Seconds

  2. 3:00

    Dogs Detect Coronavirus In The Army

  3. 3:15

    Where Is Parzaan Dastur Now?

  4. 1:54

    Father's Wax Replica Wows Wedding

  5. 4:02

    Video Captures Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Calf

  6. 4:07

    Finally, Fresh Air For Kashmiri Students

169 comments

  • Varsha T.
    3 days

    Amazing

  • Maira J.
    3 days

    Quite Innovative but creepy!😛

  • Lance
    4 days

    (On a lighter note...) Everything is play and fun until the statue unexpectedly starts moving by itself. 😂🤦🏽🤷🏽

  • Harshvardhana G.
    4 days

    🤯

  • Fahima A.
    4 days

    Scary insane depressing money wasted

  • Ã Ľ.
    4 days

    But the cost is very high

  • Sunitha V.
    5 days

    Ok that's creepy

  • Retnesh R.
    5 days

    Can't argue with the emotional fulfilment for this. But I believe it would have been better for his soul if the same money was used to feed the poor or they planted a tree in his name or any other good deed. . And taking selfies..a step bit too far.

  • Divya P.
    5 days

    me at ur second wedding after I die lololol

  • Sana R.
    5 days

    The way they are treating this statue, if it just blink his eyes or turn his head they all will run away, leaving behind true love 😬

  • Malini S.
    5 days

    No offense,I respect the feelings but in 6 lacks they could have donated food to the people who don't have it,I think that would have made their Father more happy

  • Faizan H.
    5 days

    business 🙄

  • Bushra Z.
    5 days

    we should order billis statue 🖐🏿😆

  • Sabiha P.
    5 days

    The idea is sweet but I would cry more seeing a model of my dad if he was no longer around, as I would want him to talk and give me a hug.

  • Abhi R.
    5 days

    Mre hue ko jinda ameer kr sakte hai

  • Rajini G.
    5 days

    Unbelievable statue.. Really my eyes were got wet..Because starting when i was seen i didnt find out its just statue..After i realised it's statue..O My God it's amazing work.

  • Emmy D.
    5 days

    Awesome

  • Hari H.
    5 days

    I think how money is spent is subjective, their money and their choice. Moral police should practice what they preach. Only the family knows what is waste and what is not. The government must take care of the poor not them. They don't have any obligation. Yogis advising to let it go, please don't overlook someone's feelings.

  • Rumba D.
    6 days

    This is amazing 👌👌

  • Faisal H.
    6 days

    Stupidity overloaded waste of money..!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.