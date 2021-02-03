From Wheelchair To Scooter In 10 Seconds
Father's Wax Replica Wows Wedding
Varsha T.3 days
Amazing
Maira J.3 days
Quite Innovative but creepy!😛
Lance4 days
(On a lighter note...) Everything is play and fun until the statue unexpectedly starts moving by itself. 😂🤦🏽🤷🏽
Harshvardhana G.4 days
🤯
Fahima A.4 days
Scary insane depressing money wasted
Ã Ľ.4 days
But the cost is very high
Sunitha V.5 days
Ok that's creepy
Retnesh R.5 days
Can't argue with the emotional fulfilment for this. But I believe it would have been better for his soul if the same money was used to feed the poor or they planted a tree in his name or any other good deed. . And taking selfies..a step bit too far.
Divya P.5 days
me at ur second wedding after I die lololol
Sana R.5 days
The way they are treating this statue, if it just blink his eyes or turn his head they all will run away, leaving behind true love 😬
Malini S.5 days
No offense,I respect the feelings but in 6 lacks they could have donated food to the people who don't have it,I think that would have made their Father more happy
Faizan H.5 days
business 🙄
Bushra Z.5 days
we should order billis statue 🖐🏿😆
Sabiha P.5 days
The idea is sweet but I would cry more seeing a model of my dad if he was no longer around, as I would want him to talk and give me a hug.
Abhi R.5 days
Mre hue ko jinda ameer kr sakte hai
Rajini G.5 days
Unbelievable statue.. Really my eyes were got wet..Because starting when i was seen i didnt find out its just statue..After i realised it's statue..O My God it's amazing work.
Emmy D.5 days
Awesome
Hari H.5 days
I think how money is spent is subjective, their money and their choice. Moral police should practice what they preach. Only the family knows what is waste and what is not. The government must take care of the poor not them. They don't have any obligation. Yogis advising to let it go, please don't overlook someone's feelings.
Rumba D.6 days
This is amazing 👌👌
Faisal H.6 days
Stupidity overloaded waste of money..!