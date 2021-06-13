back
Fighting Vaccine Fear In Rural India
How do you convince someone who's afraid to get a vaccine that could save their life? First, coax them out of hiding...
09/06/2021 2:06 PMupdated: 09/06/2021 2:07 PM
- 65.2K
- 258
- 20
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
19 comments
Sri P.13/06/2021 06:20
Please don't forcefully vaccinate anyone. Can u give guarantee for aftermath effects without knowing their medical history
Benjamin G.12/06/2021 12:12
Well in my experience, I had been vaccinated covishield two weeks ago. And within 12 hours I had high fever, tremendous pain in body, breathlessness and skin rashes. But I survived that with a lot of pain. But if someone with different health condition have to go through this, I don't know what can that lead to. So I feel their medical history should be checked before getting them vaccinated.
Mustafa A.11/06/2021 19:44
That's what u get for killing minutes like Christians and Muslims and putting their places of worship on fire...Modi and and his Hindutva thugs have turned India into a shithole...thus Gids punishments in different forms are descending on India....the sooner this dog Modi and his Hindutva thugs are removed the better for India....
Bvs R.10/06/2021 14:30
Bullshit video, people r dying to get vaccinated which not available, posing wrong videos like people r given vaccination in government interest
Balaji A.10/06/2021 11:13
https://youtu.be/JkEUyOHzG6g
Frida B.10/06/2021 04:24
The joy of life comes with our encounter with new experience, message me directly on more details to be a successful earner 👇👇 https://chatwith.io/s/60bbeabda4aa5
Neen K.09/06/2021 18:46
At least aamma is getting 💉 shot.. they throw me out for not having vaccine 😂😂😂 and Said .. challa ja waha se .. live In city
Shruti B.09/06/2021 16:53
Why is anyone, neither the health worker nor the lady wearing a mask in this video!
Pralini M.09/06/2021 15:47
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-spike-protein-travels-from-injection-site-organ-damage
Rudrashetty R.09/06/2021 15:30
No One Has Rights To Enforce Any One For Taking Vaccine Follow The Guidelines Of WHO And SCI Its a violation
Rajesh S.09/06/2021 15:24
Hi
Shahul H.09/06/2021 15:13
This is forced vaccination masquerading as quelling myths and rumours.
Hervé F.09/06/2021 15:10
It's necessary to respect the choice of everyone to get the vaccine or not. The vaccination is not efficient at 100%.
मोहिंदर च.09/06/2021 14:47
In our areas doctors also spread rumours.
Ayang L.09/06/2021 14:45
So why do some people die after vaccination?? I mean is it due to some health conditions in their body that causes the death?? Some people died of covid even after vaccinated.. So how is that?? Lots of questions going through.. No answer s...
Bulleye B.09/06/2021 14:41
what the benefits of vaccination, is this a cure to covid, can we take of mask after vaccination, can we stop social distancing and mingle with each other again, are we going to be safe from covid after vaccination....etc..???
Faghir B.09/06/2021 14:28
No one should be feeling forced or pressure to get vaccinated. But there are a lot of myths and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. This is why proper information on the vaccine should be provided so people can make the rigth choice for themselves. Stay safe everyone ❤🙌
Dinu B.09/06/2021 14:19
This indicates the lack of education of that state,, give vaccine and education also..🙏
Brut India09/06/2021 14:17
In 114 of India's least developed districts, only 23 million vaccines doses had been administered as of 2 June: https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-vaccine-inequity-worsens-countryside-languishes-2021-06-04/