First Transgender Woman to Run for PM in Thailand

Many think that Thailand is a paradise for transgender people. But there is discrimination just below the surface. 🇹🇭🌈
15 comments
Belvin N.03/02/2019 16:41
Chromosomes determine your gender, not your feelings and/or body mutilation. Facts don't care about your feelings. Science > Feelings
Sahil M.03/02/2019 04:35
❤
John N.02/28/2019 17:33
Woman are fake and only good for having kids it's just my opion why dubble fake s lolol its just nust shows you how cern is shifting ppls reallity with dark matter lol.
Brut India02/28/2019 14:20
Out of 68 people currently running for Thai prime minister, only eight are woman. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-23/race-to-become-prime-minister-of-thailand-is-a-man-s-world
Shazim S.02/28/2019 03:06
Many think india is safe for wemen.
Aditya S.02/27/2019 16:38
There are only 2 genders smh
Abhik G.02/27/2019 15:46
Still better than India.
Raja O.02/27/2019 15:34
27981 is here with us. Says hello to all indian friends and family.
Arif K.02/27/2019 10:34
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2298114847175859&id=1561494837504534
Ammar A.02/27/2019 10:16
https://www.facebook.com/146828502662/posts/10156578610647663/?sfnsn=mo
Vishnuratha P.02/27/2019 10:02
I cud not make out b/w original and trans here.tey all look same
Nitish H.02/27/2019 06:40
There are only two genders. Your thinking doesn't define your gender. You may like female clothes, makeup or anything girlish but it's your liking, not your gender. Don't be a stereotype don't affiliate people's choice with their gender. And those non-binary multidimensional parallel universal gender. Do you think they even understand what parallel universe means?? They choose it because they fancy. Educate yourself don't fall into their hand. Age is a social construct too. You can be more mature than your biological birth relative time or vice-versa. After committing a crime you can't say that "My lord I am physically 25 but I think myself a 9 years old unicorn. So as a minor I must release." Can you? No, you can't.
Na K.02/27/2019 06:32
Really disappointed at brut India.. Previously I used to watch every episodes in this page cause they were always genuine and were about the current situations that are affecting the lives of indian citizens... But recently when in my state i.e arunachal pradesh a mass democratic movement was taken place by the youths of state against the PRC issue during which the police forces has found to b firing bullets towards the protesting students and beating Black and blue which has caused the life of 7 indeginious youths of arunachal pradesh, but still with all this media liking masala's their is no media coverage. I want to ask why? R we a lesser Indian... Or is it cause u guys don't have time for ur own people and by the way who cares about Thailand
Kavitha S.02/27/2019 05:41
♥️
Sheila J.02/27/2019 04:33
Who made you that way? Its not God because He created man nd woman. No third gendre