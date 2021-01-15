back
Fishermen Rescue The Ocean's Oddball
Fishermen swiftly rescued two of them that had got stuck in their nets. But... what on earth is that?! It's related to the elephant, has a whale's tail, and eats like a cow. Meet the dugong.
15/01/2021 4:57 PM
58 comments
Abdulazeez A.a day
Most likely a manatee... White manatee
Libra T.a day
If i were them i would eat
Neena S.2 days
Well done guys 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Yogesh T.2 days
❤️
Venkataraman S.2 days
Y not tn ban big trawler and traps which killing whales and dugong what about sea horse sea cucumber smuggling
Brut India2 days
Dugongs and their close relatives manatees, are believed to have inspired the legends of mermaids: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/11/141124-manatee-awareness-month-dugongs-animals-science/
Sumeet S.2 days
Good job guys.
Praveen R.2 days
Compare this with when a rare and endangered river dolphin was found in the Ganga river couple of weeks back..
Desmond L.2 days
Dugong or Manatee
Hanan A.2 days
ptt la org badan "chomey" digelar dugong 😉
קלינטון ג.2 days
Sea cow
Reneshwary C.2 days
dugong ❤❤❤
Dipendra R.2 days
It’s absolutely looking different than the fish 🐠
Surajit D.2 days
Thank you soo much 🙏🏻❤️
Vaibhav P.2 days
It looks like Manatee!!
Farhaz K.3 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Siva K.3 days
Porpoises
Askar A.3 days
சகோதர களுக்கு நன்றி🙏🙏🙏
Krishanu D.3 days
remember Dugong 😂
Sandeep K.3 days
beluga whale