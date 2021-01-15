back

Fishermen Rescue The Ocean's Oddball

Fishermen swiftly rescued two of them that had got stuck in their nets. But... what on earth is that?! It's related to the elephant, has a whale's tail, and eats like a cow. Meet the dugong.

15/01/2021 4:57 PM
58 comments

  • Abdulazeez A.
    a day

    Most likely a manatee... White manatee

  • Libra T.
    a day

    If i were them i would eat

  • Neena S.
    2 days

    Well done guys 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

  • Yogesh T.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    Y not tn ban big trawler and traps which killing whales and dugong what about sea horse sea cucumber smuggling

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Dugongs and their close relatives manatees, are believed to have inspired the legends of mermaids: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/11/141124-manatee-awareness-month-dugongs-animals-science/

  • Sumeet S.
    2 days

    Good job guys.

  • Praveen R.
    2 days

    Compare this with when a rare and endangered river dolphin was found in the Ganga river couple of weeks back..

  • Desmond L.
    2 days

    Dugong or Manatee

  • Hanan A.
    2 days

    ptt la org badan "chomey" digelar dugong 😉

  • קלינטון ג.
    2 days

    Sea cow

  • Reneshwary C.
    2 days

    dugong ❤❤❤

  • Dipendra R.
    2 days

    It’s absolutely looking different than the fish 🐠

  • Surajit D.
    2 days

    Thank you soo much 🙏🏻❤️

  • Vaibhav P.
    2 days

    It looks like Manatee!!

  • Farhaz K.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Siva K.
    3 days

    Porpoises

  • Askar A.
    3 days

    சகோதர களுக்கு நன்றி🙏🙏🙏

  • Krishanu D.
    3 days

    remember Dugong 😂

  • Sandeep K.
    3 days

    beluga whale

