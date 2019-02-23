Flashback: India At The Oscars

When you watch the Oscars this Monday morning, remember the Indians and Indian films that have triumphed at the world's most popular movie awards. 📽🏆✨
53 comments
Vishnu S.03/16/2019 17:25
https://youtu.be/j_nMPvj6lL0
Evanjalene L.03/16/2019 16:27
Oscar Awards are racist...AR Rahman has done many good music b4 but he won for Slumdog Millionaire just because its a foreign film.
Himan A.03/11/2019 10:55
How could u forget the "Oscar Man" of India n the genius dir. Satyajit Ray and his nominated film "Pother Panchali"!! The film is still the 19th one in the "Best foreign Films archive" as declared by the Oscar authority! How could u forget that!
Sourendra D.03/11/2019 09:03
Pather panchali ka nam suna hai, beta😘😘😘
Arya K.03/08/2019 14:17
Still waiting for Western validation..... Sad
Jay P.03/06/2019 16:57
https://blackpepperr.blogspot.com/2019/03/nepalese-dilemma-whom-to-support-india_6.html
Rajesh S.03/06/2019 15:45
https://youtu.be/GJNRtq_Svy0
B P.03/06/2019 01:01
Clearly it is showing that this page is only supporting North India 🤣🤣 Brut, you heard about Kamal Haasan ? His seven movies were directly nominated for Oscars !
Pankaj S.03/05/2019 07:18
We need to compete for Oscars . Yes ofcourse . We shouldn't have mentality like "GRAPES ARE SOUR" . If that's the case then we should not send out athletes to olympics , Or our teams to play world cups for hockey , cricket . We should have competitive mentality . We have won oscars , and most of our cinematic artistry has been garbage . We dont know anything about art . We give roles to plastic faces most of the times and ignore real talent and skillful artists . We need to move over from stereotypical romantic genre and switch over to thousands of other genres. At the same time actors need to polish their skills to match international standards . Right now there is no match for Legends like Anthony hopkins , Robert deniro , and actors like Daniel day lewis . Our actors waste their talents and take poor decisions . A genius actor never decide poorly for his career . You gotta look at the career of actors like Daniel day lewis . Only 30-40 movies in his career but he is worshipped across the world for his talent . If you got talent then you must not choose shit . He would chose a masterpiece over 100 crore, 10 out of 10 times . We gotta kick out singing and dancing out of every other movie . It not a job of every other character. Movies are not only for entertainment . They are the mirrors, a food for your soul and mind , It is not only a business to earn 100 or 200 crores . You gotta be best to compete at international standards or either you are out of the game . An artist ought to be popular , but choose success over popularity . Being popular is just you are known among the people but you dont know them . A successful artist never gets old. To understand cinematic art in a better way plz join my page
Anshul M.03/05/2019 04:58
The problem is We wanna watch loads of Romantic bitchy shits...instead of some non commercial movies 'Titli, Dhara, Naan Kadavul, Kanjivaram', kinda movies..... We're the reason ....that our movies couldn't reach to Oscars.....because we are attacted to watch Nepotismic shit....., And we love that.....
Shivam T.03/03/2019 21:30
Oscar's are viewed as prestigious because the choose quality over everything else unlike bollywood awards which strat like" lux cozi film fare award" or " Britannia iifa awards" and the winner in these awards are based on box office earning , which bollywood family you belong to, are you a khan , or basically lets call it nepotism award show.. So thats why people with real talent dont give shit about these awards because these awards are basically bollywood families getting together to see other celebrities dance and sing and enjoy the night cause they also know its woth nothing to others
Dhritiman03/03/2019 12:31
,
Mrinal M.03/03/2019 08:36
Lots of shithead....
Chukhu D.03/02/2019 05:19
Stop comparing...our movie budget are far lesser then their .. our stories are good but the way we present man it sucks.... Although some of them are good.. buy most of them are like krish 3 ,...😢😢
Shreyash D.03/01/2019 15:41
Chanakya Kumar Das
Sur S.03/01/2019 14:07
Complete disregard to Satyajit's mavie "Pather Panchali" !! Expected of page admins like you guys
Rahul M.02/28/2019 03:17
Why we r so obsessed with Oscars.. They show n will continue to show us (india) like some economically and intellectually backward country. They still shows us country with snakes n technologically illiterate one..
Vinay K.02/27/2019 15:24
Her role in recreating British period in Gandhi is phenomenal.
Abhishek B.02/26/2019 21:01
So little about the genius of Satyajit Ray 👊..
Subrata N.02/26/2019 15:12
What's Oscar??? Does this Oscar really matter when we go to theatres to watch Bollywood movies? Ocsar is just another name of alien hype. We hardly bother about it.