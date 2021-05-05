back
Four Reasons Why Kerala Has Surplus Oxygen Supply
Kerala is one of the worst-affected states in terms of cases during the second wave of Covid-19 in India. And yet, oxygen supply is the least of its problems for now. Here’s why…
05/05/2021 4:27 PM
52 comments
Selwin P.8 hours
Reasonings above all, beautiful people ❤️, creative problem solving, committed team members and an EXCELLENT LEADERSHIP PLATFORMS. I am no men's slave..Periyar
Surjith P.a day
I think, pressure swing adsorption plants will be more suitable at this situation.. more of considering a cryogenic air separation, a super critical fluid separation system will be more easier since the critical temperature and pressure of nitrogen overlap to oxygen between 34 bar, -147°c and 50.4 bar -118.5 respectively..( it can remove a major portion of nitrogen and we will get a 85% to 90 % pure oxygen; which can meet the demand)
Sandeep K.2 days
Getting supplied from tamilnadu too
Jatin K.2 days
71 percent of Kerala (so called most literate state) MLA's have criminal cases against them (highest in the country) + compare candidates list of Pallakad and look who has won over whom https://bit.ly/2R0PKMy
Sharafudeen P.3 days
പിണറായി കരുത്തനായ നേതാവായത് കൊണ്ടാണ്
Jayakumar N.3 days
More than education the reason is ZERO BJP
Sk R.3 days
Because all are educated & Mainly NO BJP..
Abdur R.3 days
Education n educated
Gopal G.3 days
Education is the only tool to uplift a society not a religion... North Indians must be educated..
Jadumani K.3 days
excellent 🙏
Anjum H.3 days
Yogi ji de seekho koi..... Ab Toh hospitals per hi case lag raha hai If they say they have shortage..... Problem solved without allocation of funds..... Jokes apart..... This is power of education.... Per bhakt nahi maanenge
Mohammad A.3 days
padae likha log kaisae hotae hai dekh...
Syed A.3 days
So once again proved. Education always matters not chai
Kinnera M.4 days
Mo A.4 days
When such things come to the fore, it seems that there is really a well educated state, in india....
Mo A.4 days
In our Uttar Pradesh, the religion of the people remains in danger, no one is concerned with the development and education of the health here, only religion should not be endangered.
Deeksha G.4 days
Thereisthe Excellent efforts shows in kerala..Maje z Example.
Syed I.4 days
ONLY SOLUTION - KICK BJP OUT OF THE NATION
Ivan A.4 days
👍👍👍
Ravi S.4 days
Exemplary governance ..... The centre and other states should learn from them !