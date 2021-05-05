back

Four Reasons Why Kerala Has Surplus Oxygen Supply

Kerala is one of the worst-affected states in terms of cases during the second wave of Covid-19 in India. And yet, oxygen supply is the least of its problems for now. Here’s why…

05/05/2021 4:27 PM
52 comments

  • Selwin P.
    8 hours

    Reasonings above all, beautiful people ❤️, creative problem solving, committed team members and an EXCELLENT LEADERSHIP PLATFORMS. I am no men's slave..Periyar

  • Surjith P.
    a day

    I think, pressure swing adsorption plants will be more suitable at this situation.. more of considering a cryogenic air separation, a super critical fluid separation system will be more easier since the critical temperature and pressure of nitrogen overlap to oxygen between 34 bar, -147°c and 50.4 bar -118.5 respectively..( it can remove a major portion of nitrogen and we will get a 85% to 90 % pure oxygen; which can meet the demand)

  • Sandeep K.
    2 days

    Getting supplied from tamilnadu too

  • Jatin K.
    2 days

    71 percent of Kerala (so called most literate state) MLA's have criminal cases against them (highest in the country) + compare candidates list of Pallakad and look who has won over whom https://bit.ly/2R0PKMy

  • Sharafudeen P.
    3 days

    പിണറായി കരുത്തനായ നേതാവായത് കൊണ്ടാണ്

  • Jayakumar N.
    3 days

    More than education the reason is ZERO BJP

  • Sk R.
    3 days

    Because all are educated & Mainly NO BJP..

  • Abdur R.
    3 days

    Education n educated

  • Gopal G.
    3 days

    Education is the only tool to uplift a society not a religion... North Indians must be educated..

  • Jadumani K.
    3 days

    excellent 🙏

  • Anjum H.
    3 days

    Yogi ji de seekho koi..... Ab Toh hospitals per hi case lag raha hai If they say they have shortage..... Problem solved without allocation of funds..... Jokes apart..... This is power of education.... Per bhakt nahi maanenge

  • Mohammad A.
    3 days

    padae likha log kaisae hotae hai dekh...

  • Syed A.
    3 days

    So once again proved. Education always matters not chai

  • Kinnera M.
    4 days

  • Mo A.
    4 days

    When such things come to the fore, it seems that there is really a well educated state, in india....

  • Mo A.
    4 days

    In our Uttar Pradesh, the religion of the people remains in danger, no one is concerned with the development and education of the health here, only religion should not be endangered.

  • Deeksha G.
    4 days

    Thereisthe Excellent efforts shows in kerala..Maje z Example.

  • Syed I.
    4 days

    ONLY SOLUTION - KICK BJP OUT OF THE NATION

  • Ivan A.
    4 days

    👍👍👍

  • Ravi S.
    4 days

    Exemplary governance ..... The centre and other states should learn from them !

