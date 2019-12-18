back

Freak Hailstorm In Rajasthan District

When hail freezes over… Freak weather leaves the streets of India’s desert state looking like winter wonderland.

12/18/2019 7:58 PMupdated: 12/30/2019 2:04 PM
11 comments

  • Injamul H.
    12/28/2019 08:32

    Geostorm alert

  • Manish M.
    12/22/2019 14:02

    dekh le iske baare me bta rha tha me

  • Sharin T.
    12/21/2019 21:48

    Is it true

  • Srujana D.
    12/20/2019 20:24

    see pinniiii .......😯😯😯😯😯

  • Brut India
    12/20/2019 10:02

    Such weather has also affected crops in other states. https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/india/unseasonal-rains-hailstorms-catch-rajasthan-and-mp-unawares-68472

  • Dinesh J.
    12/19/2019 16:10

    kabhi pehle hua kya?

  • A Y.
    12/19/2019 05:13

    Jaisingh Thory be careful lol 😂😂

  • Maria A.
    12/19/2019 04:32

    Sinful world after prediction

  • Vishal J.
    12/19/2019 02:30

    Climate change due to pollution

  • Abrar A.
    12/18/2019 22:14

    The or CAB is only to establish Manuvāda (मनुवाद) in India by 2024. After Muslims their target is the and the considered to be a and thus are deemed in India ♍️Brahmins are regarded as the 'twice-born caste', which is seen as a The caste system in India is a division of people based on their birth, and is largely followed by people who follow the Hindu way of life. ♍️The four distinct groups of caste are Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras. ♍️The Shudras are further divided into Ati-Shudra. Those who exist outside this 4fold division are known as . ♍️The Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and Vaishyas are categorized under the ‘pure caste’ group and are regarded as ‘upper caste’ ♍️whereas the Shudras and the Ati Shudras are considered to be a ‘low caste’ group and thus are deemed ‘polluted in India

  • Dev G.
    12/18/2019 21:12

    This was pretty much predicted by Al Gore in "an unconventional truth" year 1999. It's happening !